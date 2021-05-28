Watch The 2021 MN State Patrol Graduation Ceremony
You can watch an online stream of the 2021 Minnesota State Patrol Cadet Graduation Ceremony today at 11 a.m. Twenty-five men and women have been in training since February 22 to become state troopers. The 14-week program taught them what to do in motor vehicle crash investigations, versed them in Minnesota traffic laws, taught them how to operate emergency vehicles, they underwent scenario based de-escalation strategies, studied defensive tactics and more.minnesotasnewcountry.com