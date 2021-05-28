Cancel
Minnesota State

Watch The 2021 MN State Patrol Graduation Ceremony

By Ashli Overlund
You can watch an online stream of the 2021 Minnesota State Patrol Cadet Graduation Ceremony today at 11 a.m. Twenty-five men and women have been in training since February 22 to become state troopers. The 14-week program taught them what to do in motor vehicle crash investigations, versed them in Minnesota traffic laws, taught them how to operate emergency vehicles, they underwent scenario based de-escalation strategies, studied defensive tactics and more.

