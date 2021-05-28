Watch The 2021 MN State Patrol Graduation Ceremony

If there's one thing we take a great deal of pride in here in Minnesota, it's our lake life. We live on the lake, we vacation on the lake, we swim in the lake, we fish on the lake, we boat on the lake, we skate on the lake, we ski on the lake. Occasionally, we even put our vehicles through the ice on the lake. We're the land of 10,000 Lakes, and we own it in every way possible.