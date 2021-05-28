Predicting Which Teams Will Escape Euro 2020 Groups
Euro 2020 begins on the 11th of June as sports bettors and fans gear up for national teams to go at it hammer and tongs, to see who will reach the showcase final due to take place on the 11th of July at Wembley Stadium. Unlike at the World Cup, where online tipsters usually have an easy job of predicting who will progress from groups, escaping a group at the Euros is no mean feat. This is because even smaller nations have gone through a gruelling playoff process to reach the main draw, meaning they have what it takes to catch the oddschecker pundits and experts by surprise with some shock performances.www.chartattack.com