Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Predicting Which Teams Will Escape Euro 2020 Groups

By Marela Bush
chartattack.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuro 2020 begins on the 11th of June as sports bettors and fans gear up for national teams to go at it hammer and tongs, to see who will reach the showcase final due to take place on the 11th of July at Wembley Stadium. Unlike at the World Cup, where online tipsters usually have an easy job of predicting who will progress from groups, escaping a group at the Euros is no mean feat. This is because even smaller nations have gone through a gruelling playoff process to reach the main draw, meaning they have what it takes to catch the oddschecker pundits and experts by surprise with some shock performances.

www.chartattack.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Giggs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool#Group A#Azzurri#Turkish#Juventus#Swiss#Italians#Belgians#Serie A#Finns#Russians#Group B Group C#European#Austrian#Ukrainian#Germans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Euro
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
Country
Sweden
Country
Hungary
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Related
UEFAPosted by
NJ.com

UEFA EURO 2020 Group Stage preview: which teams will advance to knockout round?

So here we are, a year later than expected, but ready to open up the 2020 UEFA European Championships all across Europe. The soccer tournament (which many people say is more competitive than the World Cup) will kick off on Friday, June 11, in Rome, with what could be one of the best matches of the round: a Group A clash between Italy and Turkey.
UEFASportsnet.ca

UEFA Euro 2020 Group Previews: Complete breakdowns of every team

After a one-year delay, the 2020 UEFA European Championship is nearly here. To help get you set for the tournament, Sportsnet has put together in-depth previews for each of the six groups that include complete breakdowns of all 24 teams taking part. From an ultra-competitive Group A headlined by Italy...
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

Euro 2020 groups: Group B teams, fixtures and tournament venues

The rearranged Euro 2020 is set to get underway this summer with the eyes of the football world turning to Europe.The tournament was set to take place last June and July before the coronavirus pandemic intervened forcing Uefa to shift the finals by 12 months.Turkey and Italy will kick things off in Rome on Friday 11 June in the tournament opener before Group B gets underway on Saturday 12 June with Denmark vs Finland and Belgium vs Russia.It promises to be a keenly-contested group with the potential for three teams to progress to the knockout stages.Here is everything you...
UEFAnevermanagealone.com

Euros Group A Preview

Welcome to our first group preview article for the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament! Italy is up first as one of the host nations this year, playing against Turkey on Friday June 12. Wales and Switzerland then follow on Saturday. This group may not be quite as strong as Group H,...
Socceroddsshark.com

Euro Cup Team Scoring Odds: Which Sides Will Tally, Concede Most Goals?

The European Championship kicks off at the end of this week with 51 games. Which of the 24 teams will concede the most goals? And which of those teams will score the most? And the least? Bovada has betting markets for each of these questions. We help you break down the Euro Cup team goal-scoring odds markets to ease your betting research.
UEFAlivesoccertv.com

UEFA Euro 2020 - Group A analysis and prediction

The group that will kick things off in the continental competition. The 2020 UEFA Euro will finally kick off on Friday, and teams from all over the continent will try to steal the crown away from the 2016 winners, Portugal. The competition will begin with interesting matches belonging to Group...
Socceryourmoney.com

BLOG: Euro 2020 – Which teams and funds should you be backing?

The UK has three entrants for this feast of football in the shape of England, Scotland and Wales, with the former – dare I say it – among the tournament favourites. There are reasons for optimism, not least because Gareth Southgate’s men reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in Russia in 2018. However, it has been 55 years since England’s sole World Cup victory in 1966 and in that time there has been so much disappointment. Whether it was our gallant, but painful losses to the likes of Germany and Italy (and the rest) on penalties, to the shame of losing to minnows Iceland – who’s coach was a dentist.
FIFAchatsports.com

Can Portugal Survive The Group Of Death & Beat Their Team Total At EURO 2020?

Group F has been popularly deemed this tournament’s group of death since they were announced. France, Portugal, and Germany all typically reside within the top ten of the FIFA World Rankings with Germany barely outside in 12th entering EURO 2020. Hungary will be the cellar dwellers of this group as the discrepancy between talent and management between them and the others are far too large to overcome.
SoccerAS.com

Italy team squad Euro 2021: which players have been selected?

The Italian national team coach Roberto Mancini has named his 26-player squad for Euro 2020, including Sassuolo 21-year old striker Giacomo Raspadori, while Gianluca Mancini, Matteo Pessina, and Matteo Politano were taken off the final list. Along with the Azzurri in Group A, Switzerland, Turkey, and Wales will also be...
Beauty & FashionThe Guardian

Getting shirty: which Euro 2020 team has the best kit?

From bold pastels to blotchy camo patterns, here are the sartorial hits and misses of this year’s tournament. Kylian Mbappé in Les Bleus blue. Ruud Gullit in graduated orange. Spain’s golden generation in regal red … football is always the star of a football tournament, but you might say that the kits get an assist. That’s true, once again, for Euro 2020 – perhaps even more so because we have had to wait an extra year to see what the 24 teams will be wearing across a month of matches. With more than 50 kits to study (home, away and the occasional third strip), there’s more variety on display than a season’s worth of fashion shows. From the insistence that a polo shirt-style top is a good idea (it’s not) to patterns that recall 1987 (definitely a good thing), here are 10 kits that will provide extra talking points for pundits – actual and armchair – this tournament.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

England vs Croatia predicted line-ups: Euro 2020 team news ahead of fixture

England face Croatia on Sunday as the two nations begin their Euro 2020 campaigns at Wembley.Gareth Southgate and his team have the opportunity to avenge their 2018 World Cup semi-final loss and lay down a marker in Group D, ahead of clashes with Scotland and Czech Republic.There has been plenty of discussion over who Southgate will – or should – name in his starting XI for this match, which could set the tone for the Three Lions’ tournament this month.Croatia Euro 2020 squad guide and ones to watchEverything you need to know about Scotland at Euro 2020Breaking down Czech...
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020: Name the Wales team which reached the Euro 2016 semi-finals

Wales begin their Euro 2020 journey against Switzerland in Baku on Saturday. Five years ago, Wales played the biggest game in their football history as they faced Portugal in the semi-finals of Euro 2016 in Lyon. A wave of emotion and optimism carried Chris Coleman's side to the last four,...
SoccerCovers.com

France vs Germany Euro 2020 Tips and Predictions: Group of Death Begins

Euro 2020 betting is underway and the Group of Death begins play on Tuesday, June 15 with a pair of terrific matchups including a battle between European soccer rivals France and Germany. France are +160 favorites for this Group F matchup, while Germany comes back as +180 underdogs with the...
Soccerprofilenewsusa.com

Supercomputer predictions for Euro 2020

The “supercomputer” predicted the scenario that the European Football Championship, postponed from 2020, will witness to the period between June 11 and July 11, due to the Corona pandemic. The start of the French team, which is full of stars at the forefront of the candidate teams for the title.