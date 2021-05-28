Cancel
Denver Beats Portland 120-115, Goes Up 2-1 in Playoff Series

By Associated Press
Cover picture for the article

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 36 points and 11 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-115 to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series. Austin Rivers hit four 3-pointers during a crucial stretch in the final quarter and finished with 21 points for third-seeded Denver, which had 20 3s overall. The Blazers struggled from 3-point range and got poor shooting from their reserves despite cheers from the biggest home crowd allowed at the Moda Center this season. Damian Lillard led all scorers with 37 points.

