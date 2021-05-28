40+ students charged with truancy following mask protests

TOMAHAWK – More than 40 School District of Tomahawk students were charged with truancy after leaving campus to protest the district’s mask policy last month. The largest of protests, which were referenced by Tomahawk Police Chief Al Elvins in his May monthly report, took place on Wednesday, May 5, when roughly 40 students walked out of school and staged demonstrations against the inability for students to choose whether or not to wear face coverings on school grounds.