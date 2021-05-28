‘Don’t avoid discussing race,’ UW–Madison’s Magee advises teachers in Hechinger Report op-ed
UW–Madison student Jennifer Magee wrote a “Teacher Voice” op-ed for the Hechinger Report, headlined “Don’t avoid discussing race with your students.”. Magee earned her master’s degree is currently a doctoral student with the School of Education’s Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis. She is also a fourth-grade teacher in Middleton, Wisconsin, and an 18-year teaching veteran.education.wisc.edu