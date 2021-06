If you listen to Mike and Tricia Mornings you know that Mike and I don't see eye to eye on the downtown streetcar. He hates it and thinks it's a waste of time and money. I love it and see it as an amenity that we need to ramp up our tourism game in the downtown area. If we can get businesses to bear the brunt of property taxes by renovating buildings for commercial and hotel enterprises then home owners won't be carrying the entire load of the City's budget on their backs. Having a streetcar helps move people around downtown and the UTEP area and it's something the City hasn't cashed in on yet.