C-Store CBD Consumers Choose Edibles

By Isabelle Gustafson
cstoredecisions.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh-based market research firm CivicScience found that consumers are most interested in using CBD edibles over other types of CBD products. According to a CivicScience survey weighted according to U.S. Census figures for gender and age, 18 and older, close to half of all consumers surveyed (40%) said they either prefer to use or are the most interested in using edibles or gummies. Twenty-two percent said they prefer CBD oils or tinctures — the same percentage as those who favor topical CBD creams.

Independent C-Stores Reflect America’s Reopening

Memorial Day, commonly considered the unofficial kick-off to summer, was the first US holiday under “post pandemic” return to normal conditions. Restrictions have been lifted, more than half of the adults are fully vaccinated, increase in family gatherings, and reopening of bars and restaurants all impacted how the country celebrated the holiday including Memorial Day related retail purchases. In addition, AAA estimated that 37 million Americans traveled more than 50 miles over the Memorial Day weekend, a 60% increase from last year. This also impacts purchases for at home consumption.