MEMPHIS, Tennessee — In Thursday’s Ransom Note: another chapter in the saga of politics and the I-40 bridge. After taking a tour of the repair work, there was Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg holding a news conference, flanked by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, Congressman Steve Cohen, and West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon, all democrats. Buttigieg is a democrat and so is the President he works for. But kudos to Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn who, despite many legitimate differences with the President's infrastructure bill, at least showed up to be a part of the roundtable conversation at FedEx Thursday.