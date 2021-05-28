Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maplewood, NJ

SOMA BOE approves creation of task force to address sexual assault

By Amanda Valentovic
essexnewsdaily.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange–Maplewood Board of Education approved creating a task force to protect students from sexual assault and violence at its May 17 meeting, following students speaking out about their own experiences at the April 19 meeting. The resolution allows Superintendent Ronald Taylor or a designee to appoint stakeholders to the task force; they can include students, educators, community organization representatives, health professionals and community members.

essexnewsdaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maplewood, NJ
Maplewood, NJ
Government
South Orange, NJ
Crime & Safety
South Orange, NJ
Education
South Orange, NJ
Government
Maplewood, NJ
Education
Maplewood, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
South Orange, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boe#Columbia High School#South Orange Maplewood#The News Record#Boe#Maplewood Middle School#Soma Board Of Education#Somsd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Trenton, NJPosted by
NJ.com

N.J. parents must send kids to in-person school this fall, Murphy says

Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order allowing for virtual school during the coronavirus pandemic will not be renewed beyond this academic year, officially ending the option for virtual learning, the governor said Monday. “Neatly stated, through this action, we are declaring that all students will be back in school for full-time,...
Public HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

TCNJ students are working with NJ’s communities to break down vaccine barriers

Students and faculty at the College of New Jersey are trying to change the narrative and get people more comfortable with getting vaccinated. New Jersey has now given at least one shot to 70% of adult residents, with 3.87 million adults now fully vaccinated. New Jersey’s vaccination rate is outpacing other states. But vaccine hesitancy remains, particularly among some of the state’s minority communities. Now the School of Nursing, Health and Exercise Science at The College of New Jersey is trying to figure out why. The school has partnered with the New Jersey Public Health Association to figure out how to better get the word out about vaccinations to those residents.
Essex County, NJtapinto.net

Suspended Essex County Detective Indicted On Charge Of Official Misconduct For Installing GPS Device On Civilian’s Vehicle Without Authorization

TRENTON – Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal announced that a suspended detective in the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office was indicted today for installing a Global Positioning System (“GPS”) tracking device on a civilian’s vehicle without obtaining the required warrant from a judge or departmental authorization. Timothy Kealy, 27, of Bloomfield,...
Bloomfield, NJessexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield College president recognized with NAACP award

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield College President Marcheta P. Evans was bestowed with a President’s Award as a “thought leader” by the Oranges and Maplewood Branch of the NAACP at its 108th annual Freedom Fund Gala, held virtually on May 8. This year’s event theme was “When We Fight, We Win.”
EducationAP

Murphy: NJ schools will open full-time, in person in fall

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Defending New Jersey's outlier to maintain an indoor mask mandate to fight COVID-19, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday also announced the state's schools will be open full-time and in person come the new school year. The August executive order allowing schools to offer remote and...
Public HealthPosted by
Beach Radio

NJ ends outdoor masking requirement in public places

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed an executive order repealing the state's general outdoor masking requirement. But rules about masking in indoor public places remains in place. The state's outdoor masking policy had called for masks to be worn when social distancing was impossible. The virus is less...
Essex County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Feds continue to jail alleged Proud Boys member that judge in N.J. decided to free

On April 7, Christopher Quaglin was arrested at his North Brunswick home on charges he participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S Capitol. The electrician appeared virtually in federal court in Trenton the same day, and while his wife tearfully watched the proceeding while cuddling their newborn son, a magistrate judge decided he could be freed to home detention pending trial.