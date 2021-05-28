SOMA BOE approves creation of task force to address sexual assault
SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange–Maplewood Board of Education approved creating a task force to protect students from sexual assault and violence at its May 17 meeting, following students speaking out about their own experiences at the April 19 meeting. The resolution allows Superintendent Ronald Taylor or a designee to appoint stakeholders to the task force; they can include students, educators, community organization representatives, health professionals and community members.essexnewsdaily.com