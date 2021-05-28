Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Market Pulse: In a word … inflation

By David VomundSpecial to the Tribune
Tahoe Daily Tribune
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “I” word is back in the news. That’s “I” for inflation. Prices are rising across a broad front and people are seeing it at the pump, in the supermarket, in prices for new homes, raw materials, transportation and more. Inflation is a worry for both stock and bond investors. It should be.

www.tahoedailytribune.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milton Friedman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Treasury#Inflation Rate#Interest Rates#Gdp#Fed#Covid#Q A#Http Www#Vomundinvestments Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businesssgtreport.com

Inflation, asset and consumer prices

“The Fed finds itself between a rock and a hard place: either it keeps inflating or the whole confidence-based valuation of financial assets collapses. Either it raises interest rates or the dollar collapses.”. There has been occasional speculation about what happens to asset values in a hyperinflationary collapse. The basis...
BusinessPosted by
AFP

Data confirm US inflation spike but are unlikely to rattle Fed

Prices have indeed spiked in the United States, government data released Friday said, but analysts believe the increase isn't enough to change minds at the Federal Reserve, which is planning to keep rates low to help the economy recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. The dynamic -- a big price spike relative to 2020 in sectors hit hard by the pandemic -- was what Fed officials led by Chair Jerome Powell had bet would happen as the US economy reopens, and is unlikely to change minds at the central bank.
StocksRolla Daily News

Baker Column: Stock Market Insights

Executive Vice President/Wealth Advisor at Prime Capital Investment Advisors. Growing up around Table Rock Lake teaches you something about lake life. For instance, it can be really difficult to jump off a boat onto a dock, especially when the boat is still moving. In a similar way, the Federal Reserve is trying to do something just like that. However, it seems they are too scared to jump.
Businessdnyuz.com

The rising US inflation rate is testing the Fed’s expectations

The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of US inflation, the personal consumption expenditure index, rose to 3.9% in May versus the year before, but the rate of increase slowed to 0.4% since April. The diverging signals may portray a US economy whose price increases are nearing their peak, like a cyclist...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Economy grew at 6.4 percent yearly pace in first quarter of 2021

The U.S. economy grew at a yearly pace of more than 6 percent in the first quarter of 2021, according to data released Thursday by the Commerce Department. U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) grew at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 6.4 percent in the first three months of 2021, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis's (BEA) final estimate of first quarter growth. The BEA’s previous two estimates of first quarter growth were also 6.4 percent, up from a lackluster 2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Real EstatePosted by
IBTimes

Large US Banks Can Handle Economic Downturn: Fed

The largest US financial institutions have sufficient capital to continue lending during a severe economic downturn, the Federal Reserve said Thursday as it released the results of its latest stress tests. The 23 banks that took part in the annual trials gauging whether they could maintain capital requirements in hypothetical...
Businesskfgo.com

Asian shares tread water, markets eye U.S. inflation signals

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian shares marked time on Thursday, with China nudging lower, while the U.S. dollar held below an 11-week high as investors reassessed U.S. Federal Reserve statements on inflation and looked to upcoming data for direction. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1% to 695.2...
Businesskdal610.com

Dollar rally sputters as Fed sends mixed signals on inflation

TOKYO (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar vacillated below an 11-week high versus major peers on Thursday as traders attempted to navigate conflicting signals from Federal Reserve officials on the timing of a withdrawal of monetary stimulus. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, stood at 91.806 early...
Businessgold-eagle.com

Gold stalls as investors weigh up mixed Fed outlook

New York (Jun 24) - Gold remained hemmed in a narrow range in choppy trading on Thursday, tracking moves in the dollar as mixed cues from U.S. Federal Reserve officials on the approach the central bank could take to withdraw stimulus kept investors wary. Spot gold was little changed at...
Real Estatejioforme.com

Fed rate hikes don’t solve housing market supply problems

CNBC’s Jim Cramer said the Federal Reserve Board doesn’t have to try to cool the US housing market at higher interest rates, despite continued rising house prices. “I don’t want to repeat the mistakes that caused the financial crisis,” he said.Flirt“Unlike the lead-up to the Great Recession, homebuyers are now actually settling with good credit and a strong equity portfolio,” the host said.
Businessirvinetimes.com

Bank ups growth and inflation outlook as interest rates held at 0.1%

The Bank of England has insisted soaring inflation should be only temporary despite a bigger than expected leap in the cost of living as Britain’s economic recovery gathers speed. The Bank said it now expects UK growth to surge by 5.5% in the second quarter as it recovers from a...
Businessnewswars.com

Sound Money versus Fiat Money: Effects on the Boom-Bust Cycle

According to the Austrian business cycle theory (ABCT), the boom-bust cycle emerges in response to a deviation in the market interest rate from the natural interest rate, or the equilibrium interest rate. It is held that the major cause for this deviation is increases in the money supply. Based on...
Businessetftrends.com

Abnormally Low Interest Rates Remain, Even If Fed Hikes in 2023

The Federal Reserve’s first rate hike may be moved up by one year to 2023, according to the central bank’s economic projections. The Federal Reserve’s meeting last week sparked a selloff in stocks and bonds as the central bank’s projections showed it may bump up interest rates by the end of 2023, a year earlier than expected. Does it signal a return to more normal levels of interest rates? Not really, based on the Fed’s projections.
Businesspiie.com

Who are the better forecasters of inflation, bond traders or economists?

Consumer price index (CPI) inflation hit a multi-decade high of 5 percent in May 2021 (12-month change), sparking considerable speculation as to how long inflation will remain high. Readings from the bond market suggest inflation will drop all the way to the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target in 2022, whereas economic forecasters see continued above-target inflation of around 2.5 percent.[1] The bond market has been somewhat better than economists at predicting inflation over a one-to-two-year horizon, suggesting a return to 2 percent inflation next year. However, neither bond markets nor economists have a great track record at forecasting inflation, so more persistent inflation cannot be ruled out.
BusinessNBC Miami

10-Year Treasury Yield Flat Following Powell's Reassurances on Inflation

U.S. Treasury yields saw little movement on Wednesday morning, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated in a congressional testimony that inflation pressures would be temporary. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 1.7 basis points to 1.489% at 4:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury...
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

Worried About Inflation? A Certificate of Deposit May Not Be the Answer

When inflation rises, savers may consider alternatives for stashing cash. But don't bank on a certificate of deposit; those rates are at all-time lows. As the economy quickly picks up steam in the wake of the Covid pandemic, some amount of inflation is inevitable. On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome...