Market Pulse: In a word … inflation

Consumer price index (CPI) inflation hit a multi-decade high of 5 percent in May 2021 (12-month change), sparking considerable speculation as to how long inflation will remain high. Readings from the bond market suggest inflation will drop all the way to the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target in 2022, whereas economic forecasters see continued above-target inflation of around 2.5 percent.[1] The bond market has been somewhat better than economists at predicting inflation over a one-to-two-year horizon, suggesting a return to 2 percent inflation next year. However, neither bond markets nor economists have a great track record at forecasting inflation, so more persistent inflation cannot be ruled out.