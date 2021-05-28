CHP plans maximum enforcement period this weekend

The following information was submitted in a news release from Oregon State Police on June 23. SALEM — Drivers stayed off the roads in droves during the pandemic. Unfortunately, those who did drive were the cause of a steep rise in roadway deaths, with the excess speed at the heart of many crashes. The Western States Traffic Safety Coalition members came together to show commitment and emphasis on meaningful public education about the dangers of risky driving behaviors, especially excessive speeding. The coalition includes the following members from Arizona Department of Public Safety, California Highway Patrol, Colorado State Patrol, Idaho State Police, Montana Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol, North Dakota Highway Patrol, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Utah Highway Patrol, Washington State Patrol, Wyoming Highway Patrol and Oregon State Police.