Vacationing with respect: Tahoe agencies ask vistors to become stewards
Ask most Lake Tahoe residents how last summer went, and their answers will likely be the same: It was a mess. With COVID cases on the rise and anxieties escalating, the small mountain communities surrounding the lake experienced a surge in visitation rivaling non-pandemic years. Coupled with limited staffing from resource agencies, the Jewel of the Sierra saw an exacerbation of issues that have afflicted the area for decades: littering, overcrowding, illegal parking and irresponsible recreation.www.tahoedailytribune.com