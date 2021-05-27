Cancel
Astronomy

Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast 27 May 2021

 22 days ago

Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast. IA. Analysis of Solar Active Regions and Activity from 26/2100Z to 27/2100Z: Solar activity has been at low levels for the past 24 hours. The largest solar event of the period was a C3 event observed at 26/2124Z from Region 2826 (N24W60). There are currently 2 numbered sunspot regions on the disk.

