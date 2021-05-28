Cancel
New Orleans, LA

COVID Ban on Parades and Second Lines Lifted in NOLA

By Stephanie Crist
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As we are heading into a holiday weekend, at least one New Orleans area community will be celebrating Mardi Gras. Even though it's late, the citizens in Harahan are excited to celebrate carnival season with their Krewe of Kings parade on Sunday, May 30. And there is other good news...

