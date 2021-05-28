Cancel
Hillsboro, KY

The largest horseshoe club in the world is in Hillsboro

By jdmark
ohionewstime.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleN600 miles early from the Atlantic coast, “World’s largest horseshoe clubLives on well-cut lawns in Hillsboro, not in water. Foam and fiberglass arthropods (67.5 feet long, 33 feet wide and 10.5 feet high) invite tourists from State Highway 124 to a small town in Highland County. “This made Hillsboro famous,” says Ben Sexton, who recently sold his crab to his brother Jim. “People travel from all over to see this crab.” This oversized sea creature traversed the country before anchoring outside Ben’s House. Built in 1997 for the Institute of Biotechnology in Baltimore, this crab Creation Museum In Kentucky, it was later donated to the Church of Creationists in Blancchester. Ben visited the crabs on a business trip and in 2015 purchased a burnt orange Americana to complement a vintage camper rental company. Since then, the iconic crab has attracted thousands of visitors, says Ben’s neighbor Harrison Galloher. And the Sexton brothers will leave it alone. “I don’t know what the future of crabs will be,” says Ben. [Jim] I have no plans to move it. “

ohionewstime.com
