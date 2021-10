The JV Lancer football team was defeated by the Olathe North Eagles on October 9. The final score of the game was 36-14, with the Lancers holding on to a 6-6 tie for the first quarter of the game. The team frequently utilized a handoff play which lead to a gain of only a few yards each time, rather than a pass-oriented offense. Players later credit the rough game to many key players gone or injured. The next game on the schedule is on October 18, against Lawrence Free State.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 8 DAYS AGO