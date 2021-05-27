Cancel
Nail Bomber: Manhunt

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. This is a disturbingly relevant story of hatred and xenophobia leading to the horrific nail bombing attacks against communities of color and the gay community in 1999 London. Nail Bomber: Manhunt is a documentary that provides the necessary context behind the bombings, breaks down the timeline of the three bombings, and shows how the bomber was arrested, brought to trial, and found guilty, despite attempts on the bomber's part to plead innocence by way of insanity. The documentary doesn’t sensationalize the bombings, nor does it glorify the bomber. Instead, it takes a thorough look at how and what happened, and how a society was traumatized by these acts of terrorism, and the aftermath of these bombings, told by the survivors themselves.

