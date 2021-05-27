Elementary students receive physical fitness awards

Broadus Elementary students receiving Physical Fitness Awards are pictured above. Elementary PE Teacher Jerry Coulter uses the AAU Fitness Standards, which use a long run (up to a mile for older students), sit-ups, pull ups, and one other optional event. The students attaining the standard were awarded with a physical fitness patch, custom made by Daisy Patch Embroidery in Broadus. During the ceremony, Coulter encouraged the gathered classes to remain active during the summer, getting outside to play. Pictured are 1st Grade: Caden D'Amico, Carson D'Amico, Trace Emmons, Myla Gatlin, Senra Gnerer; 2nd Grade: Rickee Bilbrey, Mikayla Capp, Maci Emmons, Joelle Jurica, Hazel Kinzer, Faith Lockrem, Cole Draine; 3rd Grade: Carter D'Amico, Anna Hagedorn, Courtney Kuhbacher; 4th Grade: Karlee Emmons, Reece Emmons, Tyler Jurica; 5th Grade: Lucas Capp, Emelyn Harper, Bonita Kinzer, Danica Schroeder, Jordyn Schroeder, Tenley Yonkee; 6th Grade: Justin Aye, Shaylee Bilbrey, Kyler Day, Kassie Hagedorn, Laney Williams.