By Jennifer Green
commonsensemedia.org
 17 days ago

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. Great intentions and solid acting keep this uplifting but predictable film from getting lost at sea. Blue Miracle is one of those stories that remains watchable even if you know from the start exactly how it's going to end. That's thanks to a compelling true story about an orphanage about to go under and a confident central performance by Jimmy Gonzales, whose own life story apparently inspired him in the role. It's also thanks to a cast of engaging kids and a credibly gruff and wind-worn Dennis Quaid. And it's thanks to an upbeat hip-hop soundtrack and an absolutely gorgeous setting, beautifully filmed in blue tones on land, sea, and in sweeping aerial shots.

www.commonsensemedia.org
