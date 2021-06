United Autosports make their way to the south of France this weekend for round three of the European Le Mans Series and round two of the Michelin Le Mans Cup at Paul Ricard. The LMP2 team will be aiming to build on their early pace shown in Austria, after running first and second for the majority of the first half of the race. The #22 Oreca 07 of Phil Hanson, Jonathan Aberdein and Tom Gamble currently lies third in the championship standings and will be hoping to gain some major points to keep their championship challenge alive. The #32 crew of Job van Uitert, Manuel Maldonado and Nico Jamin will be hoping for some better luck after showing the pace to win during the opening two races but failing to score well as they crossed the line.