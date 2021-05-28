Clippers vs. Mavericks Preview: Game 3 Odds, Picks, & Predictions

The LA Clippers will officially face the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The runback between the Clippers and Mavericks is coming. After a series of very tumultuous final games, the Clippers and Mavs solidified their playoff standings on the very last day of the season. With the way things turned out, the Clippers would have faced the Portland Trail Blazers if LAC won their final game; LAC ended up ultimately losing so they matched up with the Mavs. The two will face each other in the 4-5 seeded matchup. Typically, the Blazers would have been the 5th seed since they won the tiebreaker over the Mavs, but in the case of a three-way tie (Blazers/Mavs/Lakers), the winner goes to the division leader.