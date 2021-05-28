Clippers vs. Mavericks Preview: Game 3 Odds, Picks, & Predictions
So far, Luka Doncic is too much for the Los Angeles Clippers to handle. The 22-year-old has led the Dallas Mavericks to an early 2-0 lead, and now the playoff series moves to Texas—but can he stay apace? Clippers vs. Mavericks Game 3 odds still give L.A. the edge at online sportsbooks. Follow along as Sloan Piva breaks down NBA odds and previews his best NBA picks and predictions for Clippers vs. Mavericks — Friday, May 28, 2021.rotogrinders.com