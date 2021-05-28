Incorporating a gender lens can pay off in portfolios
SDG #5: Gender equality for all women and girls. Achieving gender equity around the globe is especially crucial post-Covid-19 because women were more likely to lose their jobs and be economically hurt by the pandemic. Adviser Patricia Ferrar-Rivas explains how gender lens investments can focus on improving the lives of women or on supporting companies and other organizations that embrace equitable leadership and ownership, while Sapna Shah of the GIIN describes the business case for incorporating a gender lens within a portfolio. UNCDF’s Esther Pan Sloane tells Liz and Steve about one night she and others spent in 2015 negotiating this goal.www.investmentnews.com