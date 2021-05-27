Cancel
Science

A deep dive into the brain

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe way the human brain works remains, to a great extent, a topic of controversy. One reason is our limited ability to study neuronal processes at the level of single cells and capillaries across the entire living brain without employing highly invasive surgical methods. This limitation is now on the brink of change.

Engineeringparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Algorithm May Make Deep Brain Stimulation More Adaptive Process

An algorithm that detects and removes electrical interference produced by deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices could make it possible to design adaptable devices that better treat the tremors related to Parkinson’s disease, researchers report. Their algorithm is described in the study “Uncovering biomarkers during therapeutic neuromodulation with PARRM: Period-based Artifact...
HealthMonthly Prescribing Reference

First-of-its-Kind Deep Brain Stimulation Directional Lead Approved

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Medtronic’s SenSight™ directional lead system for deep brain stimulation (DBS) therapy. DBS therapy consists of a small pacemaker-like device implanted under the skin of the chest or abdomen that delivers electrical stimulations through leads to a targeted area in the brain. The SenSight directional lead system is the first directional, sensing-enabled lead designed to enhance the detection of local field potentials (LFPs).
Sciencearxiv.org

Deep Transfer Learning for Brain Magnetic Resonance Image Multi-class Classification

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is a principal diagnostic approach used in the field of radiology to create images of the anatomical and physiological structure of patients. MRI is the prevalent medical imaging practice to find abnormalities in soft tissues. Traditionally they are analyzed by a radiologist to detect abnormalities in soft tissues, especially the brain. The process of interpreting a massive volume of patient's MRI is laborious. Hence, the use of Machine Learning methodologies can aid in detecting abnormalities in soft tissues with considerable accuracy. In this research, we have curated a novel dataset and developed a framework that uses Deep Transfer Learning to perform a multi-classification of tumors in the brain MRI images. In this paper, we adopted the Deep Residual Convolutional Neural Network (ResNet50) architecture for the experiments along with discriminative learning techniques to train the model. Using the novel dataset and two publicly available MRI brain datasets, this proposed approach attained a classification accuracy of 86.40% on the curated dataset, 93.80% on the Harvard Whole Brain Atlas dataset, and 97.05% accuracy on the School of Biomedical Engineering dataset. Results of our experiments significantly demonstrate our proposed framework for transfer learning is a potential and effective method for brain tumor multi-classification tasks.
Sciencemarket.us

Scientists Claim Deep Sleep Might Be Able To Shove Off Alzheimer’s Related Contaminants From The Brain

A new study has revealed that sleep-dependent brain activity might be able to clear toxic proteins from the brain that are linked to Alzheimer’s disease. The findings of the study support the outcomes of a previous study that has shown that low-frequency brain waves that are generated during the non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep phase might be crucial for shoving off the build-up in the brain. The findings of the new study have been released in the journal called PLOS Biology. The new study has been led by Dr. Xiao Liu, who is also an assistant professor of biomedical engineering at the Pennsylvania State University. The authors of the study have said that elevated levels of amyloid (B) proteins and tau in the brain are responsible for causing the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. Many past studies have shown that these toxic substances majorly contribute to cognitive decline. The toxic build-up increases enormously by the time the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease start to show up. Experts have said that the accumulation of these toxins usually starts 10 to 20 years before the onset of dementia symptoms.
Sciencelodivalleynews.com

Discover the new device that activates neurons deep in the brain

Exclusive to AH, neuroscientist Fabiano de Abreu explains acoustic genetics and how it can control behavior by stimulating a specific area of ​​the brain. For the first time, a multidisciplinary team at Washington University in St. Louis has provided evidence of a new technology. So called acoustic genetics, it is the specific and non-invasive activation of a type of neuron in the mammalian brain, combining the heating effect caused by ultrasound with genetics.
ScienceMedagadget.com

Non-Invasive Deep Brain Stimulation Using Ultrasound and Genetic Modification

Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis have developed a technique they call sonothermogenetics, which combines ultrasound and genetic modification to achieve non-invasive neural control in deep brain regions. The technique involves using viral vectors to introduce genetic material encoding for ion channels to specific neurons in the brain. An external ultrasound probe can then provide gentle heating, which activates the ion channels, effectively allowing researchers to turn specific neurons on or off. The new approach may eventually lead to effective non-invasive treatments for neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease.
Philadelphia, PAEurekAlert

Temple scientists take deep dive into molecular causes of abnormal clotting in CV disease

(Philadelphia, PA) - More than two decades of research on how platelets in the blood become activated and stick together to form clots has given Satya P. Kunapuli, PhD, Professor of Physiology, Professor of Pharmacology and Director of the Sol Sherry Thrombosis Research Center at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, extensive insight into the role of abnormal clot formation in cardiovascular disease.
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Benefits of Deep Brain Stimulation Persist in Parkinson Disease

THURSDAY, June 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) — For patients with Parkinson disease (PD), deep brain stimulation of the subthalamic nucleus (STN-DBS) is effective beyond 15 years after implantation, according to a study published online June 2 in Neurology. Francesco Bove, M.D., from CHU Grenoble Alpes in France, and colleagues used...
Sciencebioengineer.org

Controlling brain states with a ray of light

The brain presents different states depending on the communication between billions of neurons, and this network is the basis of all our perceptions, memories, and behaviours. It is often considered a “black box”, with difficult access for clinicians and researchers, as few limited tools are available to perform accurate and spaciotemporal studies on brain neuronal behaviour. Now, researchers from the Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC) in collaboration with August Pi i Sunyer Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBAPS) and have added some light to the subject: they succeeded for the first time in controlling neuronal activity in the brain using a molecule responsive to light.
Aerospace & DefenseNature.com

An easy-to-use function to assess deep space radiation in human brains

Health risks from radiation exposure in space are an important factor for astronauts’ safety as they venture on long-duration missions to the Moon or Mars. It is important to assess the radiation level inside the human brain to evaluate the possible hazardous effects on the central nervous system especially during solar energetic particle (SEP) events. We use a realistic model of the head/brain structure and calculate the radiation deposit therein by realistic SEP events, also under various shielding scenarios. We then determine the relation between the radiation dose deposited in different parts of the brain and the properties of the SEP events and obtain some simple and ready-to-use functions which can be used to quickly and reliably forecast the event dose in the brain. Such a novel tool can be used from fast nowcasting of the consequences of SEP events to optimization of shielding systems and other mitigation strategies of astronauts in space.
San Diego, CANeuroscience News

Researchers Translate a Bird’s Brain Activity Into Song

Summary: Using data from brain activity, researchers were able to replicate the song of zebra finches in exact detail. It is possible to re-create a bird’s song by reading only its brain activity, shows a first proof-of-concept study from the University of California San Diego. The researchers were able to reproduce the songbird’s complex vocalizations down to the pitch, volume and timbre of the original.
ManufacturingGolfWRX

SST Pure: A deep dive into the technology

Due to the manufacturing process, all golf shafts contain irregularities in straightness, stiffness, and roundness. And depending on how a shaft is aligned, the inconsistencies can adversely affect a shaft’s performance and consistency. SST PURE was developed as a solution to this problem. In simplest terms, the SST PURE (stands...
NFLlabroots.com

Rapid Screening Tool Provides Insights on Brain Health

Scientists at King’s College London have identified a single biomarker that can be used to diagnose a range of neurodegenerative conditions with a simple blood test. The amount of circulating neurofilament light chain protein or NfL in the blood can point to patients with diseases such as dementia or motor neuron disease (ALS), even when their clinical symptoms may be ambiguous.
ScienceGenomeWeb

GWAS Reveals New Loci Linked to Brain White Matter Microstructure

NEW YORK – A team led by researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has tracked down more than 150 parts of the genome that seem to influence the microstructure of white matter in the human brain, including loci that overlap with sites previously linked to brain diseases and other traits or conditions.
SciencePhys.org

Coronaviruses can induce host cell apoptosis

A large team of researchers working at the University of Hong Kong has found that three major types of coronaviruses are able to induce cell apoptosis in infected hosts. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes their study of how SARS-Cov-2, SARS-Cov-1 and Mers-Cov damage lung tissue and what they found.
Diseases & TreatmentsWebMD

Deep Brain Stimulation for Parkinson's May Help Long Term

THURSDAY, June 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Parkinson's disease patients can get symptom relief with deep brain stimulation (DBS) therapy that lasts over the long term, a new study shows. Over 15 years, patients who received DBS, which requires surgical implantation, had significant improvement in motor symptoms and less need...