8 Tips to Choose an Eco-Friendly Apartment

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Making simple swaps in your daily routine is an easy way to adapt to a more sustainable lifestyle. In addition to opting for eco-friendly cleaning products and cutting down on single-use plastic, outfitting your bed in organic sheets is a great place to start. Organic bedding is made from natural fibers grown without the use of pesticides and fertilizers, which can be harmful to the surrounding environment. This process typically requires less water, creates less runoff, and results in bedding that's soft, durable, and free from harsh chemicals.
Comments / 0