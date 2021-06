The product mentioned in the title is not available in stores, one of those apps that write imposed sentences. I’m talking about brain-machine interfaces, which are attracting great interest from researchers due to the possibility of treating patients with disabilities in different functions, and transferring their ideas directly to a written basis. Think about how difficult it can be for someone with a spinal injury to make simple movements. Worse yet: imagine how painful it is when brain damage also prevents communication with others, due to motor difficulties with speech. A striking example is “The Escafandro ea Butterfly”, written through the eye movements of the paralyzed journalist Jean-Dominique Pope, who indicated yes or no to every letter given to him by his caregiver.