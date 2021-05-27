Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

AGA recommends early use of biologics in patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease

sciencecodex.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBethesda, MD (May 27, 2021) -- Crohn's disease, a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes inflammation (pain and swelling) in the gastrointestinal tract, can cause daily health problems, frequent hospitalizations and surgery when not adequately controlled. While there is no cure for Crohn's disease, there are treatments that can help patients live a symptom-free life.

sciencecodex.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Drugs#Biologics#Gastroenterology#Md#Beth Israel Deaconess#Ustekinumab#Natalizumab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Real world analysis on the efficacy and safety of anti-tumor necrosis factor therapy in patients with stricturing Crohn’s disease

Crohn’s disease (CD) is often complicated by strictures and associated with increased risk for surgery. Inflammatory strictures respond to medical therapy, and anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) therapy is often used after the failure of steroids. However, data on efficacy of anti-TNF therapy in stricturing CD is limited. We retrospectively analysed the records of patients with stricturing CD who were treated with anti-TNF therapy and were prospectively followed from January 2005 to July 2020. Treatment success was defined as continuation of anti-TNF without the requirement for steroids or parenteral nutrition, switch to other anti-TNF, endoscopic dilation, surgery and severe adverse events leading to the withdrawal of anti-TNF. Fifty-nine patients were included [50-infliximab, 9-adalimumab; mean age-30.1 ± 15 years; males-69.5%; median disease duration-124 (range 30–396) months; median follow-up duration-42 (range 8–180) months]. Ileum was the most common site of stricture (69.5%), 20.3% of patients had colonic strictures, and 64.4% had multiple strictures. 55.9% of patients were steroid dependent and 37.3% were steroid refractory. The median duration of anti-TNF therapy was 14 (range 2–96) months, and 54.2% (n = 32) patients received concomitant immunomodulators. 88% improved with induction (11.8% primary non-response), secondary loss of response was seen in 52.2%, and the cumulative probability of treatment success at 1, 2 and 5 years was 69%, 51%, and 28% respectively. Anaemia at presentation predicted poor response. Only 30% of patients retained biologics on long-term (lack of response, cost, adverse events). 16.9% had adverse events, the commonest being reactivation of tuberculosis (5.1%). Anti-TNF therapy is associated with good short-term treatment success with modest long-term response in stricturing CD.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Nintedanib Slows Interstitial Lung Disease in Patients With RA

In a new subgroup analysis of a previously published multinational trial, the preservation of lung function with nintedanib (Ofev) was about the same in patients with interstitial lung disease related to rheumatoid arthritis (RA-ILD) as it was in patients with other etiologies, according to data presented at the annual European Congress of Rheumatology.
Public Healthappliedclinicaltrialsonline.com

Rare Disease Patients Overlooked During COVID

Survey data shows individuals are not informed on how COVID-19 could affect their conditions. Collectively, rare diseases affect around 4%-6% of the global population–about 300 million people, where half are children living with rare genetic disorders. Patient populations for individual diseases are usually small and spread out across many geographies, making it difficult for researchers to find sufficient people to participate in their studies. Unlike more common ailments, historical rare disease data is either not comprehensive or not available at all.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

GRAPPA Refines Recommendations on Psoriatic Disease Treatment

The Group for Research and Assessment of Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis (GRAPPA) has included more drugs and data and is moving toward a slightly more stepped approach to treating some forms of psoriatic disease in the latest iteration of their recommendations. "There's been an explosion over the last few years...
Diseases & Treatmentshcplive.com

Ustekinumab Does Not Reduce Extraintestinal Manifestations in Crohn’s Disease Patients

The UNITI studies have shown ustekinumab is effective at inducing and maintaining clinical remission in Crohn’s disease patients. Ustekinumab does not significantly improve overall extraintestinal manifestations (EIM) for patients with Crohn’s disease. The recent UNITI trials showed that the biologic was effective at inducing and maintaining clinical remission in this...
Diseases & Treatmentsfirstwordpharma.com

NICE recommends several treatment options to help thousands with moderate rheumatoid arthritis

NICE has today (10th June) published final draft guidance which recommends several treatment options for around 25,000 people with moderate rheumatoid arthritis that have not responded to conventional therapies. Adalimumab, etanercept and infliximab, taken with methotrexate have been recommended for use within the NHS. Adalimumab and etanercept can also be...
Sciencepharmacytimes.com

Novel Gut Bacteria Shows Promise in Crohn Disease, Ulcerative Colitis

A combination of 2 bacteria were able to stay in the colon for an extended amount of time, rather than passing through the system quickly like other probiotics. A consortium of bacteria designed to complement missing or underrepresented functions in the imbalanced microbiome of patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) was found to prevent and treat chronic immune-mediated colitis, according to a study published in Nature Communications.
Philadelphia, PAgastroenterologyadvisor.com

Diets Compared for Mild-to-Moderate Crohn Disease in Adults

HealthDay News — The specific carbohydrate diet (SCD) is not superior to the Mediterranean diet (MD) for the remission of symptoms in adults with mild-to-moderate Crohn disease (CD), according to a study published online May 26 in Gastroenterology. James D. Lewis, M.D., from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, and...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Alzheon Announces First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Oral ALZ‑801 For Those Battling Early Alzheimer’s Disease

In full transparency, the following is a media release submitted to SOURCE via its business wire service. FRAMINGHAM – Alzheon, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new medicines for patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and other neurodegenerative disorders, announced the dosing of the first patient in its APOLLOE4 Phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of ALZ-801 in Early AD patients carrying two copies of the ε4 allele of the apolipoprotein E gene (APOE4/4 homozygotes). AD patients with this genetic profile present with an early onset and rapid progression of the disease and are responsive to drug agents that remove or inhibit pathogenic amyloid oligomers.
Slippery Rock, PAsru.edu

SRU student battling Crohn’s disease recognized as Take Steps Honored Hero

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — The transition from high school to college hasn't been easy for Jaclyn Lenhart. She has been in and out of classes and colleges about as frequently as hospitals, with at least 10 stays of up to two weeks since she was diagnosed with Crohn's disease at age 17. Lenhart, a Slippery Rock University junior recreational therapy major from Gibsonia, hasn't let the burden of her illness keep her from lightening the load of others who suffer from Crohn's and ulcerative colitis, collectively known as inflammatory bowel disease.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Guidelines: Medical Management of Moderate to Severe Luminal and Perianal Fistulizing Crohn's Disease

For adult outpatients with moderate to severe Crohn's disease, new guidelines from the American Gastroenterological Association strongly recommend induction and maintenance therapy with anti–tumor necrosis factor–alpha agents or ustekinumab over no treatment. "Although [related] evidence supporting infliximab and adalimumab was moderate certainty, the evidence for certolizumab pegol was low certainty,"...
ScienceMedPage Today

This Biomarker Predicted Crohn's Disease Relapse in Kids

Only one biomarker was useful in predicting the relapse of Crohn's disease in children after anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-α therapy, Korean researchers found in a retrospective observational study. At 1 year following anti-TNF-α therapy, albumin-to-globulin ratio (AGR) was the only marker associated with time-to-relapse in Crohn's disease (HR 0.02, 95%...
Dietshcplive.com

James Lewis, MD: Diet as Treatment in Patients with Crohn's Disease

Both the Mediterranean Diet and the Specific Carbohydrate diet achieved nearly 50% symptomatic remission in patients with IBD. In treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), diet may play an increasingly important role as a therapy. A new study "Diet to Induce Remission in Crohn's Disease," or DINE-CD, compared the Specific...
Medical & Biotechwraltechwire.com

New therapy developed by RTP biotech startup offers hope to sufferers of Crohn’s disease, colitis

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Healthy microbiome developed by a Triangle biotech startup that targets inflammatory diseases shows promise as a “breakthrough” therapy. Gusto Global, a microbiome discovery platform company focused on restoring a healthy microbiome, has developed novel consortia of bacteria for treating Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis in patients.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

All about acupuncture for Crohn's disease

Acupuncture is a traditional Chinese medicine treatment for treating several medical conditions, including Crohn’s disease. Crohn’s disease is a chronic medical condition that causes inflammation throughout the digestive tract. The condition is an inflammatory bowel disorder that can cause significant discomfort and potential complications, including gastrointestinal bleeding, intestinal blockages, and...
Healthhcplive.com

AbbVie Announces Topline Data for Risankizumab for Crohn’s Disease

More patients treated with risankizumab 360 mg achieved clinical remission than the induction-only control group. New data shows risankizumab (SKYRIZI) resulted in an endoscopic response and clinical remission at the one-year mark for adult patients with moderate to severe Crohn’s disease. AbbVie announced on June 2 the positive topline results...