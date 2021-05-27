Shedding new light: A new type of immunosensor for immunoassay tests

The structure of a biomolecule can reveal much about its functioning and interaction with the surrounding environment. The double-helical structure of DNA and its implications for the processes of transmission of genetic information form an obvious example. In a new study by SISSA (Scuola Internazionale Superiore di Studi Avanzati), published in Nucleic Acids Research, experimental data were combined with computer simulations of molecular dynamics to examine the conformation of an RNA fragment involved in protein synthesis and its dependence on the salts present in the solution. The research has led to a new method for a high-resolution definition of the structures of biomolecules in their physiological environments.