Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL analyst makes ‘bold’ prediction that Bengals will win more games than Steelers

By PatrickJudis
msn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL is one of the best professional sports leagues, because things can change so quickly from one year to the next. You’ll always have your Tom Brady’s making deep playoff runs, but there are just as many teams at the bottom of the league one year shocking everybody by leaping all the way to a contender the next. There are also just as many team who have been contenders for years that fall off a cliff.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Nfl Com#Lsu#Ja Marr Chase#A Hall Of Fame#Cincy#Smith Schuster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLUSA Today

Bengals sign first rookies from 2021 draft class

The Cincinnati Bengals reportedly have their first rookies from the 2021 NFL draft class under contract. Per the team, the Bengals have seven of their 10 draft picks under contract. And according to a report from Aaron Wilson, fourth-round offensive tackle D’Ante Smith was the first to ink his deal with the Bengals.
NFLCincy Jungle

Bengals News (5/17): Catching on

Hosting a question-answer session on social media, one fan lobbed a softball by asking which player the former Pittsburgh Steelers standout was most excited to play alongside on his new team. Bengals: where does Joe Burrow stand in the ESPN fantasy QB rankings?. Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was putting...
NFLUSA Today

Cincinnati Bengals rookie minicamp best photos

Cincinnati Bengals rookies took to the field at Paul Brown Stadium for the first time over the last few days for rookie minicamp. High-profile names like Ja’Marr Chase were there as team president Mike Brown looked on, as were tryout guys — two of which even earned deals to join the roster.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Bengals sign free-agent WR Trent Taylor

The Cincinnati Bengals are signing wide receiver Trent Taylor, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Taylor was with the Bengals over the weekend at rookie minicamp and first made waves for simply wearing the No. 18, formerly of franchise legend A.J. Green. But Taylor apparently made a bigger impact...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

On paper, Steelers don’t seem like a true playoff contender

Despite the return of Roethlisberger, this Steelers team faces one of the toughest schedules. Add in the losses on defense and this team isn’t a playoff team this year. The Steelers dedicated this offseason to fixing their biggest need: reestablishing the running game. While the additions of Najee Harris, Kendrick Green, and the return of Zach Banner should see this ground attack improve, it doesn’t offset the losses the team suffered elsewhere. Throw in the question marks surrounding Ben Roethlisberger and the odds of being playoff-bound seem even more unlikely.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cincinnati Bengals: Ryan Kerrigan would have bolstered pass rush

The Cincinnati Bengals were interested in signing Ryan Kerrigan per Adam Schefter. Kerrigan went on to sign with the Eagles but it would have been nice to have him in the Bengals defense. Schefter tweeted the news of Kerrigan’s decision to sign with Philadelphia this morning and quickly tacked on...
NFLstripehype.com

Bengals: Joe Burrow just outside top-10 in ESPN fantasy QB rankings

ESPN’s fantasy projections for every player for the 2021 season are out and Joe Burrow just missed the top 10 as far as quarterback projections go. The Bengals quarterback is listed as the No. 11 fantasy quarterback per ESPN. He’s No. 21 when taking all positions into account. Here’s what...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Per Geoff Hobson of the team website, Bengals second-round OL Jackson Carman is already getting in extra work with OL coach Frank Pollack as he moves inside to guard: “We were working on me getting more comfortable in my guard stance and critiquing the nuances and different weight shifting and where my feet exactly should be. Different weight angles and things like that. Just fine-tuning some things.”
NFLSteelers Depot

Study Finds Steelers Have 20th Oldest Roster In Football

The Pittsburgh Steelers may no longer be “Warren Sapp is going to yell about it” old but they’re still among the older teams in football according to research done by Andrew Walker in a recent tweet. He compiled the average age for each club. The Steelers tied for the 20th oldest team with an average age of 25.44 years. That comes in slightly above the average of 24.98 years.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Podcast: After rookie minicamp, Steelers fans should have high expectations for this class

The Pittsburgh Steelers had their new players on display during this weekend’s rookie minicamp. Based on what was on display, fan should be pretty excited and have high expectations for this particular batch of rookies. This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC co-editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on “Let’s Ride”.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Getting to know the Steelers 2021 UDFAs: Shakur Brown

After the Pittsburgh Steelers selected nine players in the 2021 NFL draft, they continued to adding to the roster with eight undrafted free agents. With many draft profiles focusing on those players towards the top and middle of the NFL draft, it is time to get to take a look at these other members of the Pittsburgh Steelers who will have just as much opportunity to make the roster in 2021 as those who were selected in the draft, despite the more difficult path.
NFLDaily Tribune

These are the Packers games fans are looking forward to most, according to ticket prices

GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers ticket prices reflect fans' optimism that Aaron Rodgers will be under center more than the fear that he will not again wear a Packers uniform. When the NFL assembled its 2021 schedule, it clearly had in mind that Rodgers would be the Packers' quarterback, but, as always, other factors come into play. Among them, the fact that the league anticipates full stadiums this year, the quality of opponents and timing of games.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Bengals thought Ja'Marr Chase would have been best wideout last year, too

The 2019 wide receiver class was considered a strong one, with three early-to-mid first-round picks and another in Justin Jefferson who wound up having the biggest rookie season of any of the first-year targets. But the Cincinnati Bengals thought that none of those wideouts — nor any in the 2021 class, for that matter — could match up to LSU product Ja'Marr Chase.
NFLSteelers Depot

ESPN: Cornerback Remains Steelers’ Biggest Hole Following Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost a lot of talent this offseason, whether it was through retirement, free agency, or the cost of remaining compliant with the salary cap. Among the departures were Bud Dupree, Steven Nelson, Mike Hilton, Alejandro Villanueva, Maurkice Pouncey, Matt Feiler, and Vance McDonald, with the outside linebacker, offensive line, and cornerback positions all being hit hard.
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Baltimore Ravens 2021 Record Projections

The Baltimore Ravens had their 2021 schedule rollout last week and current record projections have them looking to put together another successful season. General manager Eric DeCosta has spent the off-season reimagining the offense around Lamar Jackson and may be in for the quarterback’s best season yet. Going into 2021, the Ravens face one of the most intriguing schedules in the NFL but the elongated schedule should be a chance to let DeCosta’s new off-season additions shine in Baltimore.
NFLBengals.com

Bengals Sign Seven Draft Picks

The Bengals today signed seven draft picks — DE Cam Sample, DT Tyler Shelvin, OT D'Ante Smith, K Evan McPherson, C/G Trey Hill, HB Chris Evans and DE Wyatt Hubert. The team also signed veteran free agent WR Trent Taylor. The seven signed picks comprise all of the team's selections...
NFLPatriots.com

Patriots Sign Offensive Lineman James Ferentz and Alex Redmond

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today the signing of veteran offensive linemen James Ferentz and Alex Redmond. Terms of the contracts were not announced. Ferentz has spent the last four seasons with the Patriots. James Ferentz. Ferentz, 31, has accrued five seasons of NFL experience over the...