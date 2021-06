UK supermarket group Tesco reported a small rise in first quarter like-for-like sales, reflecting the lifting of Covid restrictions as more people started to eat out again. Group sales were up 1% to £13.3bn for the 13 weeks to May 29. On a two-year basis, before the pandemic struck, sales were up 8.1%. UK sales rose 0.5% to £10bn against stronger comparatives last year as the pandemic gripped the first quarter as people started panic-buying and the country was placed into full lockdown in March resulting in closed pubs and restaurants.