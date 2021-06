Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) reported positive data from its phase 3 clinical trial in the U.S., but investors were largely unimpressed. As Fool Canada senior analyst Nick Sciple and Fool.com contributor Keith Speights discuss in this clip from Motley Fool Live, recorded on June 14, the issue largely comes down to expectations that were already baked in due to positive phase 3 data from a study based in the U.K. Investors are, rightfully, more focused on the company's ability to gain Emergency Use Authorization and manufacture the vaccine in high quantities.