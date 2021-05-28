Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Generate profits even in volatile markets with Bexplus

By Anjali Sriniwasan
ambcrypto.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cryptocurrency market repeated Black Thursday last Wednesday, and many coins have depreciated by more than 30% in 24 hours. The bloodbath wiped out $350 billion from the crypto market. Ether plummeted as much as 50% while Bitcoin lost 30%. Bitcoin had been trading lower after the announcement from Tesla CEO Elon Musk that Tesla would stop accepting Bitcoin as a payment method due to its high-level consumption of fossil fuels.

ambcrypto.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microstrategy#Btc#Fud#Chinese#Eth#Ltc#Eos#Xrp#Kyc#Top Ranking Mobile Apps#App Annie#The Apple App Store#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Mobile Apps
News Break
Google
News Break
Tesla
Country
China
Related
Marketsrefinitiv.com

How can market and reference data boost profitability?

Janelle Veasey and John Mason discuss the insights gained from a new Refinitiv survey that explores ways in which firms are trying to harness the value of market and reference data to increase revenues and boost efficiencies. Firms are falling about one-third short of their potential because they do not...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

BMO ETFs Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO ETFs and TMX Group joined to celebrate the launch of BMO U.S. All Cap Equity Fund ETF Series (TSX: ZACE) and open the market, including Brian Belski, Chief Investment Strategist, BMO Capital Markets, Ross Kappele, Managing Director, Head of Distribution and Client Management, BMO Global Asset Management, and Graham MacKenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group. ZACE is the newest actively managed strategy introduced by BMO ETFs and the first ETF series by Mr. Belski.
Commodities & Futuretynmagazine.com

Cryptoeconomy: Overbit releases 2021 crypto traders survey

Overbit, a Bitcoin trading platform, has published its annual in-depth report on cryptocurrency trader behaviour, trends, and sentiment. Over the course of two weeks in March 2021, Overbit surveyed over 3,000 unique individual cryptocurrency traders across 87 different countries. In addition to assessing trading habits, Overbit asked survey participants their...
Marketscrypto-economy.com

Bitcoin Prices directionless, BTC/USD may find strength above $36k

The Bitcoin price is both hot and cold, reading from price charts. Traders are cautious, convinced the uptrend and recent recovery is fleeting. Accordingly, it is understandable if they keep their trading cards close to their chests. This, in return, is subsequential, reading from events in the daily chart. BTC/USD...
Marketsmorns.ca

Price analysis 6/25: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, BCH, LTC

Bitcoin (BTC) price remains jittery and throughout this week, every relief rally is being sold into. This is a classic bear market reaction and may not end in a hurry. However, the current price action should not worry investors because the longer the time spent in a bottoming formation, the stronger the base for the next leg of the up-move.
StocksCoinDesk

Guggenheim’s Scott Minerd Says Bitcoin Could Sink to $15K

In February, the now-bearish Minerd said BTC could climb as high as $600,000. Minerd’s predictions have been historically wide-ranging. In December, Minerd told Bloomberg that his firm’s fundamental analysis put bitcoin at $400,000. Just weeks after that in January, he told CNBC that there wasn’t enough institutional demand to support bitcoin’s then-all-time-high of $41,000 and that it could retrace to $20,000. In early February, he gave CNN his highest price target for bitcoin yet: $600,000.
TrafficCNBC

Oil prices are rising at a historic pace, and they are likely to get even higher and more volatile

Oil prices have doubled since last fall, and they are expected to continue to move higher in a volatile and unusually bullish period for the commodity. While there are some calls for $100 oil, industry analysts do not all agree the crude price per barrel will soon reach that milestone or stay there for long if it does. But they do agree there is more than one wildcard that makes calculating the future price very difficult.
StocksFXStreet.com

Grayscale ‘unlockings’ poses downside risk to Bitcoin price, JPMorgan says

While some observers say bitcoin (BTC, -3.06%) has bottomed out, analysts at JPMorgan remain bearish, identifying the impending unlocking of shares in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) purchased in January as a source of downside risk to the cryptocurrency. “Despite some improvement, our signals remain overall bearish,” JPMorgan strategists led...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Waiting game: Why Friday’s $6B in Bitcoin and Ethereum expiries may not move the market

Traders are looking for BTC and ETH to make a decisive move ahead of Friday’s $6 billion in quarterly futures and options expiries, but what does back-tested data show?. After an incredible start in 2021, Ether peaked at $4,380 on May 12 but has dropped 55% since then. Unlike the leading cryptocurrency, the Ethereum network faces competition from projects that do not depend on proof-of-work, hence not facing the bottleneck issues that caused transaction fees to skyrocket.
Stocksthebharatexpressnews.com

QR Asset Manager Launches Bitcoin ETF on Brazilian Stock Exchange

The Brazilian Stock Exchange, or B3, has started trading another Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (BTC), marking the growing acceptance of the crypto industry in the country. Brazilian asset manager QR Asset Management began trading its Bitcoin ETF with ticker QBTC11 on the Sao Paulo-based exchange B3 on Wednesday, TBEN Brazil reported.
Marketsu.today

Grayscale Shares Sale Is Snag for Bitcoin’s Growth: JP Morgan

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Baby Insurance market players to make profitable investments during 2021-2026

The research report on ‘ Baby Insurance market’ provides a detailed assessment of the industry vertical and highlights the various market segmentations. Also, the document assesses the impact of COVID-19 on the market growth. It further elaborates on the drivers and opportunities that are slated to fuel the market growth during the analysis timeframe. Besides this, the report also focuses on the challenges and restraints that may hamper the market growth to some extent.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 22,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 660,180 shares.The stock last traded at $120.40 and had previously closed at $118.69. CBOE has been the topic...
Stocksetftrends.com

ETF of the Week: VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF (RAAX)

ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon discussed the VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF (RAAX) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe on the MoneyLife Show. RAAX is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

8 Top Cryptocurrency Stocks for the Next Bitcoin Boom

Bitcoin recently suffered one of its biggest monthly drops on record in May. The price of the digital asset crashed all the way from a mid-April high over $64,000, to $30,000 by late May – dragging many cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency stocks down with it. That was followed by a quick rebound to $40,000, and since then, prices have been stuck in the $30,000-$40,000 range.
Stockspublish0x.com

E-Leven: The Crypto-Stock Market

In the world of finance, we all know that the vast majority of retail traders buy and sell currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, stocks and commodities at unfavorable prices, due to large commissions and fees that give them very little leverage in the market. In addition, on the other hand, traders are forced to access markets through Exchanges or Brokers, whose interests are not the same, and therefore adds risk to the investor.
Stocksinvezz.com

Compare the best Bitcoin ETFs

Bitcoin ETFs are investment vehicles that let you track the price of Bitcoin on the regular stock market. Use this guide to learn more about how they work and where to find the best ones. This beginner’s guide explains everything you need to know about Bitcoin ETFs. From why there...