Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago Police Department Unveils New Foot Pursuit Policy

Posted by 
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreaking down the Chicago Police Department's interim foot pursuit policy and looking at its potential impact on the ground.

video.wttw.com
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
781K+
Views
ABOUT

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police Department#Police#Breaking Down
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Cook County, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago Area Trans Survey Will Collect Data ‘Made By and For Trans People’

A transgender-led research group is working on what they hope will be the largest single-population data set collected on trans people, to date. The Chicago Area Trans Survey will collect information from individuals in Cook County. Researchers say they hope to create a comprehensive set of data that will range from individuals’ health care experiences to political goals.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Examining the E-Scooter Data of Chicago’s 2020 Program

Last year’s electric scooter program, which ran from August to December, saw an increase in the number of available scooters but a decline in overall ridership. Those are some of the findings of a Chicago Department of Transportation report examining the city’s 2020 e-scooter program. Although the number of e-scooters...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Aldermen Advance Measure Designed to Stop Wage Theft

Aldermen on Tuesday advanced a measure designed to prevent employers from stealing wages from their workers, the first plank of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s expansive package of reforms aimed at helping Chicago businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic “quickly and holistically” to win the approval of aldermen. Wage theft costs Chicago...
Illinois StatePosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

The Week in Review: Chicago, Illinois Fully Reopen

Illinois — including Chicago — moved into Phase 5 of the state’s reopening plan on Friday, fully reopening for the first time since March 2020. This means people who are fully vaccinated can go without masks in most situations, conventions and festivals can resume at full capacity and the outdoor mask mandate in school is lifted.