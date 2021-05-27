Cancel
Chicago, IL

'Chicago Tonight' in Your Neighborhood: Humboldt Park

WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 22 days ago

Details about a new affordable housing building for local artists, the challenges the pandemic has caused for local teens and how a holistic coworking center is fighting back against gentrification in the area.

WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
WTTW is Chicago's premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

#Affordable Housing#Gentrification#Humboldt Park#Coworking
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Ask Geoffrey: New Downtown Buildings

You may have been stuck at home the past 15 months, but Chicago's ever-growing skyline didn't skip a beat. New buildings have sprouted up all over downtown Chicago, including some projects that might surprise you. Geoffrey Baer takes us on a tour in this week's Ask Geoffrey. I just started...
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Juneteenth Celebrations Set for Parks, Forest Preserves

The Chicago area's green spaces will serve as the backdrop for a number of Juneteenth celebrations this weekend. The DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Place, inside Washington Park, is holding a grand reopening event for the public, kicking off at 11 a.m. Saturday. In addition to music and dance performances, admission to the museum will be free from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A free Juneteenth block party will continue after hours on the museum's patio from 3-9 p.m.
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago Bringing Back Fourth of July Fireworks

Chicago is reopening with a bang. Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced Monday fireworks will light up the sky to celebrate Independence Day. "Fireworks will return for this year's Fourth of July holiday weekend," Lightfoot's office and DCASE said in a...
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Examining the E-Scooter Data of Chicago's 2020 Program

Last year's electric scooter program, which ran from August to December, saw an increase in the number of available scooters but a decline in overall ridership. Those are some of the findings of a Chicago Department of Transportation report examining the city's 2020 e-scooter program. Although the number of e-scooters...
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Aldermen Advance Measure Designed to Stop Wage Theft

Aldermen on Tuesday advanced a measure designed to prevent employers from stealing wages from their workers, the first plank of Mayor Lori Lightfoot's expansive package of reforms aimed at helping Chicago businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic "quickly and holistically" to win the approval of aldermen. Wage theft costs Chicago...
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Historic Hall in Chicago Cultural Center Gets Restoration

The Chicago Cultural Center reopened this month, and part of it is getting a very careful new coat of paint. The building remains a mecca of art and culture, but when it opened in 1897 it served as the central library and a memorial hall for Civil War veterans. That hall has become a hard-hat zone of restoration and preservation.
WTTW - Chicago PBS

10 Things to Do This Weekend: June 17-20

Raise a glass to sudsy drinks and the return of festival season at the Chicago Craft Beer Festival. More than 40 specialty beers are on tap to sample, including options from Metropolitan Brewing, Deschutes Brewery and Sketchbook Brewing Co. Details: Sessions available 5-7 p.m. and 8-10 p.m. Friday; noon-2:30 p.m.,...
WTTW - Chicago PBS

50 Years of Chicago's Independent Blues Label

In 1971, a 23-year-old white hippie brought a six-fingered bluesman with a cheap Japanese guitar and his two sidemen into a studio in Chicago to cut an album that was as stripped-down and intimate as possible. "We try to capture the music as though it was the very best gig that anybody ever played," says Bruce Iglauer, that erstwhile self-described hippie.
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Support WTTW by June 30, 2021

As our fiscal year end comes to a close, make your tax-deductible donation to help WTTW continue presenting entertaining and inspiring programs that matter. Entertaining programs like Atlantic Crossing, Death in Paradise, Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr., NOVA, Rick Steves' Europe, and America's Test Kitchen, beloved WTTW Kids programs like Sesame Street, Molly of Denali, and Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, essential news from Chicago Tonight and PBS NewsHour, and your own WTTW favorites. Your gift today will make a real difference in helping WTTW to present trusted and extraordinary programs for all to enjoy. Thank you!
Jennifer Brown Banks

Chicago's Best Radio Stations

Few would argue that 2020/2021 have been years when our entertainment options have been greatly diminished due to the pandemic. From closed movie theaters, to outdoor concerts canned, to bars and restaurants being restricted.