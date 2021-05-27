‘Chicago Tonight’ in Your Neighborhood: Humboldt Park

The Chicago area’s green spaces will serve as the backdrop for a number of Juneteenth celebrations this weekend. The DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Place, inside Washington Park, is holding a grand reopening event for the public, kicking off at 11 a.m. Saturday. In addition to music and dance performances, admission to the museum will be free from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A free Juneteenth block party will continue after hours on the museum’s patio from 3-9 p.m.