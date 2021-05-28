Cancel
KLIF Morning News: Things You Should Know if You are Traveling For Memorial Day Weekend

klif.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID RESTRICTIONS ARE LIFTING ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THAT MEANS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND WILL PROBABLY LOOK A LITTLE DIFFERENT THIS YEAR THAN IT DID LAST YEAR…AS MORE AMERICANS ARE HITTING THE ROAD. FOX NEWS RADIO’S TONYA J POWERS JOINED DAVE THIS MORNING ( Amy is on vacation) TO TELL US...

www.klif.com
Lifestylevoticle.com

Traveling Laws That You Should be Aware of

The image source is Pexels. Staying safe while traveling includes staying out of trouble with local authorities. For best travel results, it is a good idea to study guide books so you can be aware of any language barriers. Additionally, make sure you have the right ID before you cross any border, especially if you intend to drive.
Maui County, HIhinowdaily.com

Traveling the Road to Hana? Here’s what you should know.

One of the must-do activities on any trip to Maui has always been the Road to Hana. It’s one of the most scenic stretches of highway on the islands, but navigating the tight roads, safety restrictions and parking problems can be a challenge. Napua Hueu is with the Hana Highway Regulation Community Outreach promoting regulations on the road in an ongoing effort to enhance visitor safety. She joined Host Kanoe Gibson for a trip along the famous highway.
Lifestylejammin1057.com

Resorts World Slated To Open Tonight At 11pm

The newest from the ground up resort on the Las Vegas Strip in over a decade will be opening tonight. Resorts World is scheduled to open tonight at 11pm. The resort will open to the public after a VIP poolside party . The resort will feature 3,500 guest rooms and suites which will be mostly run by Hilton and will include a 1,774 Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World, a 1,496 room Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, and a 236 room ultra luxury Crockfords Las Vegas LXR Hotels and Resorts. Guests will be able to enjoy over 40 dining options, a 117,000 square foot casino, the largest pool deck in Las Vegas at 5.5 acres and outstanding nightlife options including DJ Tiesto as a resident DJ at Zouk nightclub. The resort expects to have 5,000 new employees working when it opens. The opening of Resorts World is expected to help revitalize and bring more business and foot traffic to the north end of the Strip.
Brevard, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

USA Today Nominates The Sunset Motel As 'Best Roadside Motel'

The editors of USA Today have nominated The Sunset Motel in its 2021 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards. An expert panel selected The Sunset Motel, on South Broad Street in Brevard, as a contender for Best Roadside Motel, which just launched. The contest gives voters four weeks to vote for the candidate of their choice at http://www.10best.com /awards/travel/best-roadside -motel-2021/.
Accidentsdivingdaily.com

Things That You Should Know About Hospital Bed Rentals/Selling in Toronto

Unless you need it, you will never think about it again. At this point, knowing and understanding the many styles, patterns, and comfort levels becomes a must in your life. When renting a hospital bed becomes an urgent requirement for you or a loved one, you want to understand all you can about them before making a decision.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

CNN to cover July 4th from coast-to-coast

(CNN) — As the nation continues to move toward a return to normal, CNN will celebrate the reopening of the country with a special, live July 4th prime-time program featuring fireworks displays from coast-to-coast and musical performances celebrating the United States' diversity. CNN's "Fourth in America Special" will air Sunday,...
Entertainmentquadcities.com

Quad Cities Weekend In 2 Minutes – June 24th, 2021

Bad Hair, Willie Nelson and Grateful Dead tribute bands, Chalk Art and more rounds out the scene in a big weekend of entertainment in the Quad-Cities! Check it out in Weekend in 2 Minutes!. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally...
Nevada Statenevadabusiness.com

Fingerprinting Express Celebrates with Grand Opening of Fifth Location in Nevada – Third Location in Southern Nevada, Offering Notary Services, Monday-Saturday

Fingerprinting Express, a leader in digital fingerprinting, notary public services and background checks, celebrated with a grand opening of its third location in southern Nevada. Encompassing more than 17 years experience statewide, and five statewide locations, Fingerprinting Express is establishing itself as Nevada’s leader in fingerprint background checks. Fingerprinting Express always has a professional Notary Public available Monday-Saturday. The new Las Vegas site is located at 2351 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 102 Las Vegas, Nevada, 89108.
Ohio StatePosted by
700WLW

This Restaurant Has The Best Wings In Ohio

Everyone loves a good plate of wings, but some of them stand out among the rest. That’s why Esquire mapped out the best wing spot in every state. Esquire “identified places on Yelp with a large number of reviews raving about wings, and then ranked those spots using a variety of factors (including total volume and ratings) to bring you the best of the best in your neck of the U.S.,” the publication explains.
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Rich Woman Humiliates Poor Woman in Beauty Salon, Learns a Lesson an Hour Later – Subscriber Story

Mandy went to a salon to get ready for a special evening when a wealthy woman humiliated her because of her poor husband. Within a few minutes, the woman ate her own words. Mandy wasn't a rich woman, but since it was her wedding anniversary, she decided to have a makeover at one of New York's known salons. Her husband wanted the evening to be special, so he treated her.
Fargo, NDPosted by
Whiskey Riff

North Dakota Man Asked To Remove American Flag Because… Wait For It… It’s Too Noisy?

In Fargo, North Dakota, a man has been asked to remove the American flag hanging from the balcony of his condo. The reason though… is a little obscure to say the least. Andrew Almer began receiving letters in the mail from the president of the Plum Square condo association two months ago, asking him to take down his American flag because it was TOO NOISY IN THE WIND.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...