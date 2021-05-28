Charter Charges More Money For Slower Internet On Streets With No Competition
Isnt that how competition works? You see a chance to gain market share by artificially lowering your price below that of your competitor for a short time to snag the contract? This benefits the customer (assuming comparable products) and the company doing the marketing. The price is $50 everywhere. But if there is a competitor they temporarily lower to $30 for years 1-2. The term loss leader must be foreign to the author.slashdot.org