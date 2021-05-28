Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Charter Charges More Money For Slower Internet On Streets With No Competition

slashdot.org
 18 days ago

Isnt that how competition works? You see a chance to gain market share by artificially lowering your price below that of your competitor for a short time to snag the contract? This benefits the customer (assuming comparable products) and the company doing the marketing. The price is $50 everywhere. But if there is a competitor they temporarily lower to $30 for years 1-2. The term loss leader must be foreign to the author.

slashdot.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buy More#Infrastructure#Mayors#Bfe#Isp#S D Wi Price#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
Related
InternetCNET

Cable, fiber, DSL and more: The different internet connection types and how they work

Shopping for internet plans gets confusing fast -- especially if you aren't familiar with the different technologies being used to deliver the connection to your home. Between fiber, fixed wireless, cable, DSL, satellite and cellular internet plans, there's an awful lot to keep straight and if you don't understand the differences, you risk getting stuck with a connection that isn't as fast or reliable as you had wanted, or as affordable as you need. That's no good when there are long-term contracts potentially at play.
Internetobserverxtra.com

Government responsibility for internet extends beyond money

Nary a week goes by that the federal government isn’t making an investment – every bit of spending, no matter how dubious is an “investment,” good or, usually, bad – in high-speed internet service. Today it’s plans for Nunavut, tomorrow it’s $700,000 to bring high-speed Internet to 1,111 more homes in Bancroft, Carrying Place and Mountain View.
Internetfox10phoenix.com

Major internet outage brings down Amazon, Reddit, Twitch and more

Amazon, Reddit, Twitch and the U.K. government's home page were among some of the major websites that experienced issues Tuesday after an outage at a widely-used cloud service company. Dozens of high-traffic websites including the New York Times, CNN, the Guardian, HBO Max, Hulu and some Amazon sites could not...
Internetwomantribune.com

Three Ways to Save Money on Your Internet Service

Internet service is a necessity these days, whether you’re a business or an individual. Therefore, you’ll need to grab hold of an excellent affordable internet plan for your home or office. You don’t have to spend an arm and a leg, however. These are three ways you can save money on the new internet plan you need:
Internetstepphase.com

How to get money on the internet

It is very likely that once you have made this question through your browser you’ve got found several dozen articles from digital marketing gurus or knowmads who tell you that they know the way, which is incredibly simple, that the key’s before of your eyes and you simply should blow several thousand euros into your online course to find the secrets of the net to be able to earn fast money online without investing.
Energy Industrypv-magazine-usa.com

DOE offers $5M in prize money for American-made solar competition

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has begun accepting submissions for its American-Made Solar Prize, a competition with a total of $5 million in awards available. The contest seeks both hardware and software that catalyze U.S. manufacturing and address challenges to rapid, equitable solar energy deployment. In conjunction with this...
Retailinputmag.com

Charter is charging more for Spectrum where there are no other ISPs

It’s a well-documented fact that internet service providers (ISPs) are frequently greedy, and often seedy. But apparently, we’re still learning just how far that greed extends. A new report from Stop the Cap, an internet service review site, reveals that Charter is charging new customers way more for its Spectrum service in areas where no competition exists (h/t Ars Technica).
InternetCleveland News - Fox 8

Major Internet outage impacts Amazon, CNN, New York Times, and more

LONDON (AP) — Numerous websites were unavailable Tuesday after an apparent widespread outage at the cloud service company Fastly. A number of sites that were hit early appeared to be coming back online. Some visitors trying to access CNN.com got a message that said: “Fastly error: unknown domain: cnn.com.” Attempts...
MarketsItproportal

European cloud market set for massive growth

The growing number of data centers popping up across Europe, as well as large enterprises discovering the many benefits of the Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) model, will see the European cloud computing market worth more than $140 billion by 2028. This is according to a new report from market research and consulting...
Public Safetynewsatw.com

NI streets in debt to paramilitary money-lending gangs

Republican and loyalist paramilitary groups are both said to engage in illegal lending. Amazon Auto Links: No products found. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
Internetthekatynews.com

Why Bundling Internet and Cable is More Helpful?

The chances of you being broke are high – the obvious fact every person faces nowadays due to increasing inflation and low earnings. As far as utilities are concerned, another one has added along with cable TV – you have guessed it right, the internet. Saving money on bundling both...
Economyabovethelaw.com

Stat Of The Week: Remote Work Or More Money?

Specifically asking whether different levels of salary bump would be preferable to permanent work-from-home flexibility. According to our survey, it would take a 30% increase to get over half of our readers to choose to forgo the ability to work remotely. A combined 357 of our 600-plus respondents said a...
Aerospace & Defenseohionewstime.com

SpaceX Starlink has new competition as Amazon may launch satellite internet in India

Amazon is reported to be taking steps to soon introduce high-speed satellite Internet services in India.The move is reportedly set to ignite competition with its biggest rivals. Oneweb And SpaceXThis is because it may reduce the price of satellite broadband. Amazon will soon approach the government to discuss methods, licenses, permits, landing rights, and satellite bandwidth leasing costs, the ET report quoted sources.
InternetWNEM

State working to expand high-speed internet to more Michiganders

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive to help bring high-speed internet to more Michiganders. Executive Directive 2021-02 will establish the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office (MIHI) to make high-speed internet more affordable and accessible. The office will coordinate Michigan’s effort to connect homes and businesses with a reliable and affordable connection, as Gov. Whitmer’s Office states.
Travelsimpleflying.com

Germany May Invest Even More Money Into Lufthansa

As Lufthansa looks to raise capital to help its financial situation, the German Government is reportedly looking to get involved. The airline is hoping to sell shares to raise more money, and the government is ready to invest in protecting its current level of ownership. The news comes just one day after Lufthansa said it was hoping to pay back state aid.
Economyceoworld.biz

5 Mindset Shifts To Attract More Money

For years I struggled to make ends meet. I even worked three part-time jobs and worked seven days a week yet still found myself just covering to pay the bills. I couldn’t understand why life was so hard for me and always wondered why some people seem to have it easier.
New York City, NYwnynewsnow.com

State Lawmakers Eye Cheaper, More Accessible Internet In New York

ALBANY – New York lawmakers are eyeing legislation designed to reduce internet costs while increasing accessibility for residents across the state. Even over a year into the pandemic, some New Yorkers are still struggling to access reliable internet for a reasonable price. That’s the reason why State Senator Michelle Hinchey is taking a stand.
Economyfinextra.com

Competition in digital money - who will win?

The first U.S. dollar, as it is known today, was printed in 1914 upon the creation of the Federal Reserve Bank. Since Bretton Wood conference in 1944 U.S. dollar has been the unchallenged global reserve currency with a dominating role in global trade. Before the hegemony of dollar, during previous centuries, the status of leading currency was much more competitive. At times the pole position was held by Florentine florin, French franc, Dutch quilder and UK pound sterling[1].