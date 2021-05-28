Charter Charges More Money For Slower Internet On Streets With No Competition

The things that motivate homeowners to sell stay pretty consistent through the years. Mostly, they’re personal. Whether it’s because they need a bigger house to accommodate a growing family or they want to move into a smaller, more manageable home because the kids have moved out and they no longer need the space, life usually dictates when it’s time for a change. So, it’s no surprise that a recent survey of potential home sellers found the top reason they’re selling is that their home no longer meets the needs of their family. What is surprising is that the second most common answer was profit. The survey, conducted by the National Association of Realtors’ consumer website, found that 24 percent of respondents said they were planning to sell because they thought they could make a profit based on current market conditions. George Ratiu, the site’s senior economist, says Americans know they’re in a seller’s market. “Low mortgage rates and a lack of available homes for sale have created a strong seller’s market, and these survey results show that homeowners think that they have the upper hand if they list their home soon,” Raitu said. (source)