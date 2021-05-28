Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Costco is bringing back free samples

By CNN Newsource
Posted by 
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9obs_0aEfpBEs00

Costco is bringing back a pre-pandemic staple : Food samples.

The warehouse chain announced that it’s “beginning a phased return to full sampling” early next month after a 14-month hiatus. Roughly 170 US locations will bring back food samples in the first week of June with “most of the remaining locations” returning toward the end of June, said Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti on Thursday’s earning call.

There will be some changes to how food is given out because of Covid-19. Galanti said they’ve implemented “increased safety protocols” including the samples being prepared behind plexiglass, made in smaller batches and distributed to customers one at a time. Costco eliminated food sampling in March 2020 during the onset of the pandemic.

Fans of its food court will see some changes, including to its seating. Some stores will have outdoor food courts and, beginning next month, indoor seating will be back at most of its 560 US locations with “more physical separation.” Tables will four seats instead of six or eight and “half the seating capacity as we had before,” Galanti said.

In other food court changes, Costco is also adding new and improved churros to menus, which will be available by July 4. New ice cream is also replacing its frozen yogurt this summer.

Galanti noted that its food court business hasn’t fully recovered to its 2019 levels and is “probably going to take another several months.” Costco has begun reopening its so-called secret weapon in recent months as well as expanding its menu.

In March 2020, Costco also shut down the food court’s seating areas when the pandemic took hold and pared back the menu to hot dogs and pizza for takeout only. The company does not break out sales at food courts, but they are one of the perks that help persuade shoppers to dish out $60 or $120 for a Costco membership every year.

The post Costco is bringing back free samples appeared first on Local News 8 .

KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
597
Followers
677
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Courts#Food Sampling#Free Samples#Food Drink#Local News 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Costco
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Champaign, ILchambanamoms.com

Costco Food Court in Champaign Expands; Sampling to Return Soon

The Costco Food Court in Champaign sees churros, tables appear for the first time since opening in October. Costco was met with open arms when it arrived in Champaign-Urbana last fall. In the months since, families have grown accustomed to stopping by the self-serve checkout kiosks in the food court and getting their snacks to go. But now, for the first time since opening in October, tables have arrived at the food court AND the famous Costco churros have been added to the menu, too!
Agricultureeventmarketer.com

Sampling is Back: Get a Taste of the Impossible Food Truck Tour

As COVID restrictions lifted and vaccines got underway this spring, the industry saw the widespread return of sampling, and Impossible Foods wasted no time getting its plant-based products into consumers’ hands. On a mission to reach a new retail audience and support Walmart, a key customer, the brand hit the road with the Impossible Food Truck Tour on May 1, just in time for grilling season.
Shoppingyofreesamples.com

FREE Ornament Company Samples Pack

Request this free Ornament Company Samples Pack for a limited time only! Just follow the instructions below to request this freebie. Thanks Jennifer!. This is back with a new link URL as of 6/13/21. How to get free sample pack:. Visit the company’s website by clicking “Get This Offer (External...
Food & Drinkssvdaily.com

Starbucks Brings Back Reusable Cups

Starbucks, the nation’s largest coffee chain, is reintroducing personal reusable cups across company operated stores in the U.S. on June 22. As part of Starbucks commitment to employee and customer safety, the company developed a completely contactless, new method – eliminating any shared touch points between the customer and Starbucks baristas.
LifestylePosted by
SheKnows

Costco’s 20-Jar Spice Rack Includes 5 Years of ‘Free’ Spices & We Need One Stat

For too long I let my herbs and spices cabinet slide. That maddening section of my pantry was a chaotic mess, where I seemingly always had several bottles of paprika but no oregano when I could have sworn I just bought a refill at Target last weekend? Oh, and then there’s that fun game of How Deep Does My Cabinet Really Go?, where I find myself pulling out every herb and spice I own before I find what I actually need in the furthest, darkest corner of my pantry. That’s why, folks, if you haven’t yet caved and purchased a spice rack, including a set of jars, please do yourself a favor and buy one today. And by “one,” we, more specifically, mean Costco‘s 20 Jar Spice Rack.
ShoppingPosted by
EatThis

This Costco Item Comes With 5 Years of Free Refills

It's the weekend, and you know what that means: Grocery shopping! In the latest installment of "Costco Items Not to Be Missed," we've discovered a product that's got Costco members buzzing online. It's something you'll use all year… and best of all, thanks to the free refills that come with it (!), you'll enjoy it for awhile.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Red Tricycle

Free Slurpee Alert! 7-Eleven Brings Back Its Birthday Freebie

Can you believe 7-Eleven is about to turn 94? Since this last year has been a crazy one, the convenience story is going all out in 2021. Instead of only celebrating on Jul. 11, get ready for a month-long lineup of deals! Not only that, 7-Eleven is also using this time to give back, and will donate one million meals to Feeding America in an effort to support those still impacted by the pandemic.
Shoppingtimebusinessnews.com

How To Get Free Samples Online

Free samples aren’t just one of the best ways to try new things without buying them; they’re also fun! There’s plenty of places out there that will give you free samples without ever leaving your couch. The best part? If you don’t like them, who cares! You didn’t spend any...
Prineville, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

CROP brings back Saturday Market

The popular weekly market brings a wide variety of vendors this summer for local consumers to enjoy. With summer getting into full swing, Stryker Park was humming with activity Saturday morning as local residents enjoyed music, local farm and produce vendors, and a variety of crafts. A small music trio...
Hermantown, MNPosted by
KOOL 101.7

Free Samples Back At Hermantown Sam’s Club Store

This is something many have been waiting for since things started to turn around with COVID-19: free samples at our big superstores!. The free samples at Costco and Sam's Club is a big thing. People are so obsessed with the free samples, sometimes they even make a day out of shopping and testing out the food!
Skin Careyofreesamples.com

FREE SkinCeuticals Silymarin CF Sample

Skincare.com is a L’Oreal owned company and they are slinging out FREE SkinCeuticals Silymarin CF samples! First 1,200 only – enjoy!. Visit the companies website by clicking “Get This Offer (External Website)”. Enter your contact and shipping information. Hit “Submit” and wait for your freebie request to process!. * US...
Shoppingyofreesamples.com

FREE $10 or $20 Costco Shop Card for New Members

Now through June 30th is the perfect time to sign up for a new Costco Membership, as you will score a free $10 or $20 Costco Shop Card with your new membership! You can then use your free reward at any Costco warehouses, gas stations, and online Costco. Plus, each membership includes one additional Household Card for anyone over the age of 18 living at the same address.
Grocery & SupermaketKSAT 12

Samples are coming back to all H-E-B stores this weekend

If you’re planning to scour the aisles of an H-E-B store this weekend, we’ve got good news: the free food samples are returning!. H-E-B officials confirmed Friday that beginning this weekend, all stores will again have free sample stations for customers. The sample stations were removed from H-E-B stores during...
Public Healthrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Bringing post-pandemic business back

After more than a year of restaurant shutdowns, dining room closures and other challenges across the industry, operators are excited to be able to once again welcome their customers back in. Restrictions across the country are continuing to ease, and dining room capacities are returning to their pre-pandemic numbers. For operators and customers alike, it’s an invigorating time—after a full year of sticking mainly to off-premise dining, many guests are itching to visit their favorite spots and try new ones, and operators are ready to get back to providing memorable experiences and great food.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Sam's Club Has Good News For Fans Of Its Free Samples

For more than 35 years, Sam's Club shoppers have been going for the free samples and staying for the warehouses full of well-priced groceries, prescriptions, technology, mattresses, and other home goods (via Sam's Club). However, like pretty much everything else in our lives that we once enjoyed but took for granted prior to COVID-19, Sam's Club's beloved sampling program was forced to take a time-out in response to public health and safety concerns. Sam's Club, which is owned and operated by Walmart, paused the program in March 2020 out of concern for the health and safety of members and associates during COVID-19. Today, however, Sam's Club announced in a press release the good news that it is bringing free samples back to its clubs, nationwide.
Shoppingyofreesamples.com

FREE Card Stocks & Finishes Sample Packet from primoprint

Get a sample pack of prints like stickers, card stocks or finishes. The pack is random and unlikely to be customized but it may be nice to have them around. Receive a free sample packet featuring a variety of card stocks and finishes free of charge to the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico from primoprint!
Food & Drinksesuperseller.com

Kellogg’s Breakfast Cereal, Variety Pack, Kids Breakfast, Assortment Varies, Single Serve (48 Boxes)

A sweet, crispy, crunchy way to start your day, Kellogg’s Cereals make for a delicious cold breakfast any morning of the week. Individually sized and conveniently packaged, these delicious cereals are an ideal companion for lunch boxes, after-school snacks, and busy, on-the-go moments. Not just for breakfast, Kellogg’s cereals are a tasty and nutritious addition to any meal or snack any time of the day. Enjoy as a snack at the office, take in an afternoon pick-me-up, reenergize with a post-workout treat, and indulge in a late-night bowlful of sweet, crunchy cereal. Kellogg’s cereals also make a great addition to your favorite yogurt or as the base for a homemade trail mix – the mouthwatering options are endless. Just add your favorite dairy or nut-milk or enjoy as a crispy treat straight from the box. Includes Raisin Bran, Rice Krispies, Corn Pops, Apple Jacks, Froot Loops, Frosted Mini Wheats, and Frosted Flakes (assortment varies).
ShoppingEatingWell

You Can Score This Beloved Kitchen Brand on Sale Before Amazon Prime Day Begins

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Amazon Prime Day is still a few days away, but there are already tons of early deals that are too good to miss. Everything from smart TVs to Echo Shows are on super sale, but some of the best discounts we've seen so far are on products from one of our favorite kitchen brands, Joseph Joseph.