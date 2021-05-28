Top Republicans question effectiveness of Walz vaccine incentives

(KNSI) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Friday announced to lawmakers that he would end the emergency powers he assumed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The powers allowed him to rule by executive order, which some other lawmakers say he used to skirt the legislature and take power away from the people who elected them and had been trying to strip the governor of his emergency powers since last year. Most of the orders issued have been rescinded as vaccination numbers go up and case numbers go down.