Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

7 Must-Have Skills For Healthcare Administrators

By Contributed
womanaroundtown.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUndoubtedly, healthcare is one of the most lucrative and gratifying fields. Individuals who wish to impact people’s lives or help people in need can make a career in this industry. With the drastic development and technological advancement today, the healthcare industry isn’t restricted to patient care. Now, the healthcare industry encompasses various functions and domains. For instance, it requires healthcare professionals to manage health center operations effectively and run them smoothly. For this reason, the healthcare administration profession is gaining popularity now more than ever.

www.womanaroundtown.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare System#Healthcare Industry#Healthcare Administration#Healthcare Management#Mba#Ehr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
MarketingVillage Voice

Dr. Bao-Tran Nguyen Shares Her Insights On Developing Administrative Skills

Dr. Bao-Tran Nguyen is one of the most active dental practitioners on social media and the co-founder of the SmileCo brand of dental practices. During her extensive career Dr. Nguyen has also gone through the acquisition, growth, and sales process of dental practices several times. Along with her husband, Dr. Nathan Jeal, she has bought, built and sold multiple practices. This powerful duo also founded Fast Growth Practice, a private advising company for doctors.
TechnologyHealthcare IT News

To fulfill AI's potential, healthcare orgs must enact safeguards

Artificial intelligence and machine learning have the power to spur enormous change in the healthcare industry. At the same time, experts caution that it could pose a threat to the privacy of patient data – as well as possibly reproducing bias and inequity. "We know the application of artificial intelligence...
Health ServicesHouston Chronicle

ReferWell and Khora Health Solutions Partner to Bring Better Care Coordination to Federally Qualified Health Centers

ReferWell, a fast-growing health technology company driving efficient care transitions through the last mile, today announced a partnership with Khora Health Solutions, an organization focused on creating access to specialty care for underserved patient populations. Together, the two companies will offer federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) access to a vast...
Health Servicesfredericksburg.today

Moss Free Clinic recognized for quality patient care

Lloyd F. Moss Free Clinic (Moss Free Clinic) has earned a 2021 Gold Rating from the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) Quality Standards Program. By self-attesting that the organization has certain policies and procedures in place, it is able to highlight its commitment to providing quality care to patients.
Healthhealthcareittoday.com

Key Insights and Takeaways from the HIMSS State of Healthcare Event

Last week HIMSS presented their State of Healthcare digital event that presented new data-driven market intelligence to the healthcare ecosystem. The data was fueled by survey insights gathered through the HIMSS Trust—a consortium of leaders across the healthcare and technology space. They presented trends and challenges from four key perspectives:
Katy, TXthekatynews.com

ATC Healthcare

Home Healthcare Solutions Brand in Katy Helps Seniors to Age with Independence Seniors in Katy now have a safe, at-home alternative to long-term care facilities. CareBuilders at Home, a national network of private duty home care agencies providing non-medical care and comprehensive home health care solutions, announced today that it is opening in Katy. The CareBuilders at Home in Katy will provide local seniors and other individuals who require support with activities of daily living, errands, […]
HealthWorld Link

SNAP benefits increasing in June

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in June. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, approximately 521,000 SNAP households will receive $70 million in emergency...
EducationPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Reasearch shows more Kyians seeking short-term credentials in STEM, healthcare and skilled trades

New research funded by the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) shows that more and more Kentuckians are heading to college to earn short-term certificates, particularly in STEM-related fields, skilled trades and health care. In two studies, researchers found that the annual number of short-term certificates awarded in Kentucky soared...
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Alelo Launches Avatar-Based Online Course to Meet Surging Demand for Healthcare Workers and Build Rapid Skills in Unemployed/Underemployed

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 17, 2021. Alelo Inc. launched its technology-driven reskilling course on May 10th to a pilot group of unemployed and underemployed individuals without a college degree in Hampton Roads, Virginia. The trainees will reskill over eight weeks for a job as a Community Health Worker by role-playing online with AI-driven avatars.
Career Development & Advicefairfieldcitizenonline.com

8 Must-Have Skills for an Expert Content Marketer

Are you looking to hire an expert content marketer, but struggling to sort through the masses of marketers who say they have the writing chops? You’re not alone. “Everyone — and I mean EVERYONE — thinks they’re a writer,” says Rebecca Reynoso, senior editor at G2. A lot of marketers...
Public Healthstettlerindependent.com

AHS provides education and support with online health workshops

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is inviting local individuals to attend health information workshops that are helping Albertans make positive adjustments to their lifestyles. The workshops are offered as part of the Alberta Healthy Living Program (AHLP), an AHS initiative designed to promote healthy living and provide easy access to helpful information. AHLP workshops cover a range of information, including heart health, stress management, nutrition, diabetes care and chronic illness management.
Health Servicesdallassun.com

Healthcare Solutions Holdings Announces Recruitment Effort and Mission to Build National Healthcare System

GLEN COVE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Healthcare Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:VRTY) is pleased to announce its focused recruitment effort of physicians; additionally, it will launch a new resource specifically for HSH physician offices and partners. HSH is a medical service company and healthcare provider with headquarters based in New York working with physicians and physician groups in more than 20 states.
Health Servicesdixonpilot.com

Tools Every Hospital Must Have

If you run a hospital and want to make sure everything is up to snuff, you should look at your inventory and see the state of the tools every hospital must have. Items like stretchers, defibrillators, and monitors must be present and in top working condition. Hospitals that don’t take this seriously are playing with their patients’ lives and their own reputations. Read along to learn the essential tools for every hospital, so you can know if you’re living up to the high standards of your field.
Healthphysicianspractice.com

Hyper-personalized digital interventions improve outcomes

New study links digital to behavior change and diabetes outcomes. Many providers intuitively suspect that the key to successful chronic disease management and prevention is to encourage sustained behavior change in their patients. It’s noteworthy when new findings both verify their intuitions and offer new tools to support those changes.
cybersecuritynews.com

Must-Have Certifications for IT Managers and Leaders

Every organization, big or small, needs people who manage or supervise activities in it. Hence, information technology (IT) managers are very relevant to IT organizations. Before highlighting some certifications, let us briefly understand who IT managers are. Why must I get a certification?. Certifications play an essential role in one’s...
Career Development & Advicenegosentro.com

15 Must-Have Skills for Aspiring Marketing Professionals

15 Must-Have Skills for Aspiring Marketing Professionals | Thanks to the consumers always changing desires and the speed of technology advancements, the world of marketing is ever-evolving. As an aspiring marketing professional, then, you cannot simply sit back once you have learned the basics. On top of that, marketing is full to the brim with talent – if you wish to join them, there are several skills you must brush up on – here are fifteen of the most important.
Career Development & Advicelatesthackingnews.com

7 Must-have skills for a successful career in Cybersecurity

Want to build a career in cybersecurity? Cybersecurity is a fast-paced field that is growing and is becoming one of the most advanced sectors with a need for qualified experts who can fit into the ever-changing working environment. If you are interested in the cybersecurity niche and the prospect of digital assets and intelligence but are not sure if it’s the right career for you, it’s good to get all the facts checked and do your research.