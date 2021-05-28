7 Must-Have Skills For Healthcare Administrators

If you run a hospital and want to make sure everything is up to snuff, you should look at your inventory and see the state of the tools every hospital must have. Items like stretchers, defibrillators, and monitors must be present and in top working condition. Hospitals that don’t take this seriously are playing with their patients’ lives and their own reputations. Read along to learn the essential tools for every hospital, so you can know if you’re living up to the high standards of your field.