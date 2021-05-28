NBA fan ban...Thor idled...Mahomes progressing

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleUNDATED (AP) — The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers each banned a fan and issued apologies for actions directed at opposing players during playoff games last night. The Knicks said they have barred a fan from Madison Square Garden for spitting on Atlanta guard Trae Young, and the Sixers banned the fan who threw popcorn on Washington guard Russell Westbrook. In addition, the Utah Jazz said three of their fans are banned indefinitely following a verbal altercation during last night’s win over Memphis.

NFLPosted by
12up

Patrick Mahomes quote will fire up Chiefs fans

When it was announced that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes needed to undergo offseason surgery, fans began to panic a bit. Could he end up missing OTAs and the start of training camp? Well, that doesn't look to be the case. On Thursday, the star signal-caller came out and...
NFLallfans.co

Bears’ Matt Nagy: Justin Fields in Similar Place as Mahomes in 2017

Nagy: Justin Fields in similar place as Mahomes in 2017 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you haven’t heard yet, Andy Dalton is the Bears QB1 and Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace will try to recreate the magic that led to Patrick Mahomes becoming one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Kansas City with Justin Fields in Chicago.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes Share 'Madden NFL 22' Cover, and Fans Are Frustrated

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are going head-to-head once again. On Thursday EA Sports announced that the two NFL quarterbacks will be the cover athletes for the upcoming video game Madden NFL 22. It's the first time in over a decade that two players will share the cover of the game that is named after the legendary coach and commentator John Madden.
NBAUSA Today

NBA fans are roasting Kyle Kuzma over his terrible Game 6

Needing a win in Game 6 to keep their championship hopes alive, and with Anthony Davis clearly limited with his groin injury, Lakers superstar LeBron James needed his role players to step up and produce. James got some help from Talen Horton-Tucker, who shot 6-of-9 from the field and scored...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Jeff Green progressing from foot injury

Alex Schiffer: Steve Nash said the nets are monitoring Jeff Green. Said he’s day-to-day and definitely progressing, but doesn’t comment on his availability for Saturday’s Game 1. 4 days ago – via Twitter Krisplashed. Kristian Winfield: Nets Jeff Green, Alize Johnson and Spencer Dinwiddie are all out for Game 5...
NBAPosted by
CinemaBlend

How The NBA Is Handling Unruly Fans In Playoffs After Several Incidents

The NBA's 2021 playoffs have been a blast, and for the first time in over a year, spectators have been allowed back in arenas to witness the postseason action in person. Fans have, without a doubt, brought back the energy that was missing during the previous playoffs that took place in the famous NBA Bubble in Orlando, but there's also been an uptick in unacceptable fan behavior that has put players and others at risk.
NBAPosted by
Sportico

Clippers Kids Cast Aims to Make NBA Fans of the Footy-Pajamas Set

The Los Angeles Clippers and Bally Sports West are leaning into the kids-centric simulcast craze, prepping a special sidecar telecast of tonight’s Game 5 playoff clash with the Mavs that’s being touted as the first such event to air on a regional sports network. The “Clippers Kids Cast” production will...
NBAwjab.org

Crowds Are Finally Back At NBA Arenas — Along With A Rash Of Bad Fan Behavior

NBA fans have been flooding back into arenas during the playoffs. The presence of ticket and merchandise-buying humans, missing for more than a year during the coronavirus pandemic, has been a welcome sight for the cash-strapped league. Players have loved feeding off the excitement of live audiences. But recently, the...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Clippers Go Down 2-3 To Dallas, NBA Fans React

After evening the series at 2-wins apiece, the Los Angeles Clippers entered Game 5 with all the momentum and in a good position to take control of the matchup. Instead, they were bested by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks again. This time, though, it has put them on the brink of elimination in the very first round.
NBAhypebeast.com

Which NBA Team Has the Most Die-Hard Celebrity Fan?

Throughout the pandemic, the NBA courtside energy has been at a minimal due to COVID-19 restrictions and regulations. With NBA teams slowly beginning to let fans back into games, people are hoping that situations will revert back to normal. In light of the fans’ return to the courts, HYPEBEAST is taking this opportunity to highlight some of the NBA teams’ most die-hard celebrity fans. For many years, casual fans alike would attend certain home games just to catch a glimpse of some of the leagues’ most famous enthusiasts.
NBADigital Courier

Auburn basketball: J.T. Thor leaving Tigers, plans to stay in NBA draft

J.T. Thor's Auburn basketball career is over. The team announced Saturday that the freshman forward has "decided to take his game to the next level." He has signed with an agent. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to...
NBAboxden.com

Question for all NBA/LeBron fans

I texted my dad at about 5:30 left in the first quarter the lakers were toast bc Bron checked out of being aggressive once he missed two in a row. Lebron came out firing, I think he went his first 2-3 or maybe 2-2. Then he missed two shots in a row, and he was 2-5 from the field halfway through the first. Then he came down on offense, and didn't even look at the rim. Pass, pass, pass on three straight possessions. I said oh he's checking out now. Basically he said to himself before the game, "I'm gonna come out firing. If I keep hitting I'll keep shooting. But if I go even a bit cold I'm not gonna fu*k up my shooting stats, try hard, and still lose. I'll pass and if my team gets it going, then I'll re-evaluate in the 2nd half."
NBAlandgrantholyland.com

Column: What the heck is happening with fans in the NBA Playoffs?

We get it. It’s been a whole year since we’ve been able to go to in-person sporting events. And yet somehow, all the excitement around an almost normal playoff push has been dampened. That’s because, in just the opening days of the NBA Playoffs, a total of five venues have already banned fans for a variety of incidents — most of which involved insulting and assaulting players:
NBANBC News

NBA playoff games marred by unruly behavior from fans

In the closing minutes of a 2003 regular-season game between the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden, fashion designer Calvin Klein rose from his courtside seat and made an unannounced visit to the Knicks' Latrell Sprewell, who was about to inbound the ball. Klein grabbed Sprewell's...
NBAFOX Sports

Metta Sandiford-Artest reflects on his past as NBA fan behavior worsens

Amid the recent onslaught of poor fan behavior, Metta Sandiford-Artest believes his story serves as a cautionary tale for other NBA players. If you retaliate, you will suffer. Sandiford-Artest was the central character in the most infamous brawl in NBA history Seventeen years ago, a fan threw a beer on him at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Detroit. The 260-pound forward, who then played for the Indiana Pacers, responded by climbing into the stands and punching the fan.