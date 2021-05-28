NBA fan ban...Thor idled...Mahomes progressing

I texted my dad at about 5:30 left in the first quarter the lakers were toast bc Bron checked out of being aggressive once he missed two in a row. Lebron came out firing, I think he went his first 2-3 or maybe 2-2. Then he missed two shots in a row, and he was 2-5 from the field halfway through the first. Then he came down on offense, and didn't even look at the rim. Pass, pass, pass on three straight possessions. I said oh he's checking out now. Basically he said to himself before the game, "I'm gonna come out firing. If I keep hitting I'll keep shooting. But if I go even a bit cold I'm not gonna fu*k up my shooting stats, try hard, and still lose. I'll pass and if my team gets it going, then I'll re-evaluate in the 2nd half."