NBA fan ban...Thor idled...Mahomes progressing
UNDATED (AP) — The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers each banned a fan and issued apologies for actions directed at opposing players during playoff games last night. The Knicks said they have barred a fan from Madison Square Garden for spitting on Atlanta guard Trae Young, and the Sixers banned the fan who threw popcorn on Washington guard Russell Westbrook. In addition, the Utah Jazz said three of their fans are banned indefinitely following a verbal altercation during last night's win over Memphis.