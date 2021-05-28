Renewed push at legislature for anti-gun-violence laws

It remains a solution in search of a problem as the Wisconsin Legislature pushes new restrictive voting rules that will make it more difficult for many people to cast a ballot. Republicans will send to the Governor a series of bills all designed to reduce the risk of losing the next election. Under their plan, voters who are indefinitely confined or serving overseas would not receive absentee ballots automatically. That increases the burden for those who are disabled. They already face barriers to casting a ballot such as a lack of mobility, transportation, or internet access. Wisconsin voters applying for an absentee ballot would be required to do so for every election, rather than for the year. Why? Another hurdle to voting. In a separate bill, those working in a retirement home or residential care facility could face a felony if they even encourage a resident to vote. Are we to believe there is rampant fraud in our nursing homes? Voting remains a fundamental right in this country, and a number of disabled and elderly people already face significant obstacles to making sure their vote counts. If we need some sort of election reform, it should be to make it easier, not harder, for our elderly and disabled to participate in our elections.