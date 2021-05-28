A 'Way of Life at Risk': A Yurok Tribal Member's Congressional Testimony
The catastrophic drought that is striking the West seems to have gotten the attention of Congress. On May 25, North Coast Rep. Jared Huffman chaired a virtual bipartisan hearing on the status of drought conditions in an area that extends from the Rio Grande to the Pacific Northwest. Huffman is no stranger to environmental issues, being a member of several congressional committees and subcommittees that supervise federal water projects, fisheries management, coastal zone and oceans policy, and wildlife and endangered species.www.northcoastjournal.com