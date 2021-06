A new era has begun in Austin, Texas with the Longhorns hiring their third head football coach in seven years with the addition of Steve Sarkisian. The former Alabama offensive coordinator was among one of the hot names in the coaching carousel during the 2020 season as he helped lead the Crimson Tide to another College Football Playoff national title win. Sarkisian fielded two of the best scoring offenses in Alabama football history during his two years spent calling the plays for the Crimson Tide before returning to a head coaching role when he was hired at Texas on Jan. 3, 2021.