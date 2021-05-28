5-28-21 Entertainment News
(Los Angeles, CA) — The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is hiring a team of diversity experts to help reform the organization that votes on the Golden Globes. Two outside law firms were hired to investigate reports made to the organization’s hotline. Additionally, the HFPA has hired ethics software company Convercent to create a new hotline for complaints that will launch by June 1st. The organization’s board says this is a step toward “transformational change,” but noted there’s still more work to be done.ktoe.com