Basketball Friends | Jalen Coleman-Lands

By AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
KU Sports
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas men's basketball program added plenty of firepower to its backcourt this offseason. From prep guards to transfers, this new group, young and old, figures to bring a different dimension and new styles to the Jayhawks' lineup in 2021-22. In our latest episode of Basketball Friends with Journal-World Sports Editor Matt Tait & "Rock Chalk Sports Talk" host Nick Schwerdt we caught up with the one of the most recent guards to sign with Kansas, former Iowa State Cyclone Jalen Coleman-Lands.

