Basketball Friends | Jalen Coleman-Lands
The Kansas men's basketball program added plenty of firepower to its backcourt this offseason. From prep guards to transfers, this new group, young and old, figures to bring a different dimension and new styles to the Jayhawks' lineup in 2021-22. In our latest episode of Basketball Friends with Journal-World Sports Editor Matt Tait & "Rock Chalk Sports Talk" host Nick Schwerdt we caught up with the one of the most recent guards to sign with Kansas, former Iowa State Cyclone Jalen Coleman-Lands.www2.kusports.com