From the crack of a bat to the roar of the crowd to the smell of fresh popcorn, there’s something about an evening spent watching baseball at Mando Field at Rich Park. This summer, Mocksville’s own “Field of Dreams” will feature Mocksville-Davie American Legion Baseball junior and senior teams as well as the Mocksville Muscadines, a summer collegiate team that is part of North Carolina’s Old North State League. Mocksville’s Boys of Summer will play home games three nights in a row beginning tonight, June 17th, at 7 p.m. It will be a double-header on Tuesday, June 22nd as Junior […]