Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Jimmie Allen Weds Alexis Gale

By Jessica Nicholson
CMT
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to Jimmie Allen and his longtime girlfriend Alexis Gale, who wed Thursday evening (May 27), according to PEOPLE. The couple celebrated their wedding alongside several friends and family, including Darius Rucker, Tyler Rich and his wife Sabina Gadecki, Chuck Wicks and his wife Kasi, and more. Allen popped the...

www.cmt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Rich
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Chuck Wicks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weds#Disney World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Perkasie, PAdecaturradio.com

Jimmie Allen And Wife Expecting Second Child Together

Jimmie Allen and his new bride, Alexis, are expecting their second child together. They shared the news on social media yesterday (Tuesday, June 8th), with Jimmie posting a montage of movie clips and Alexis sharing several photos. Both posts end with a picture of a long piece of white paper on which is written all the family member's names, concluding with “Baby Allen” followed by a heart.
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Noah Schnacky Enlists Jimmie Allen For Sprightly, ‘Don’t You Wanna Know’

Noah Schnacky has teamed up with Jimmie Allen for an infectious new song, “Don’t You Wanna Know.”. Unlike how most songs are written, “Don’t You Wanna Know” actually came to Schnacky while he was deep in slumber. In his dreams, the country singer found himself hanging with his best friend when the latter started singing the song to a girl.
Musicwfxd.com

Jimmie Allen calls on Keith Urban, Little Big Town & more for ‘Bettie James Gold Edition’

Jimmie Allen has tapped into a new group of all-stars for his upcoming album, Bettie James Gold Edition. The album serves as an extension of his 2020 EP, Bettie James, which features current single "Freedom Was a Highway" with Brad Paisley, along with collaborations with the late Charley Pride, Darius Rucker, Mickey Guyton and more. Jimmie has added nine new tracks to Gold Edition, in addition to the seven songs on Bettie James. The projects are named in honor of his late grandmother, Bettie, and father, James.
MusicCMT

Jimmie Allen To Release “Gold Edition” of His ‘Bettie James’ EP

“After talking to my management and label…they decided that the collaborations shouldn’t stop!” So after a cryptic-sounding Sunday evening Instagram post, Delaware native country star Jimmie Allen has announced nine additional duets will be added to a retooled “Gold Edition” of his July 2020-released Bettie James album. Promising “cool and different” songs from his usual output, plus duets with artists he “can’t believe would work with him this early in his career,” the deluxe album version of his nearly year-old LP is due on June 25.
Musicdelawaretoday.com

Celebrate Record Store Day With Dogfish Head and Jimmie Allen

The founder and brewer at Dogfish Head Craft Brewery partners with country music star Jimmie Allen on a limited-edition album. This weekend, the power of music comes alive as Dogfish Head Craft Brewery and country music star Jimmie Allen release a limited-edition vinyl, music video and IPA on Record Store Day, Saturday, June 12.
Musiccountryfancast.com

The Jimmie Allen Make Me Want To Music Video is Full of Magic

Country music star Jimmie Allen's "Make Me Want To" music video features a fairy Godmother and so much more! Watch it here!. The Jimmie Allen Make Me Want To song was released in 2018. Jimmie turned 35 years old on June 18, 2021 (born 6/18/1986) and he has been gaining in popularity since this song was released.
Minnesota StatePosted by
B105

Minnesota Musician Drops Collaboration With Jimmie Allen

You have probably heard of Noah Schnacky but he will soon become a household name after this collaboration with fellow country artist Jimmie Allen!. In case you don't know him just yet, Schnacky is an artist working his way up in the country music industry. The cool thing is he is from right here in Minnesota! He is a Minneapolis native who now calls Nashville home while he pursues his dream of music.
Musicsoundslikenashville.com

Kane Brown, Jimmie Allen Contribute to Historic Juneteenth Playlist

Kane Brown, Jimmie Allen and more are representing country in a new playlist made to honor Juneteenth, contributing meaningful tracks with a historic backstory. Available on Apple Music now, the special playlist marks an important holiday that is now gaining wider appreciation, with over 20 artists in a dozen genres pitching in to Juneteenth 2021: Freedom Songs.
Conway, ARkffb.com

Jimmy Allen and Travis Denning live in Conway

The Cherokee Casino Hotel Roland Toad Suck Daze Concert is bringing live country music back to the Natural State with ACM Best New Male artist Jimmie Allen along with fellow nominee Travis Denning on Friday, June 11th at the University of Central Arkansas Reynolds Performance Hall! This concert is a great opportunity to reward employees and clients with a fun night out. We’re encouraging businesses and organizations to consider a group outing to the show. It will be a night to remember AND you’ll be supporting the mission and giving of Toad Suck Daze with every ticket you purchase.
Musicwfms.com

Jimmie Allen’s New Album Has 9 New Collaborations

Jimmie Allen is putting out an extended version of his 2020 EP “Bettie James” on June 25. The gold version will have 16 songs, 9 of which are new collaborations according to Taste of Country. Many of the featured artists are in the country genre, including Lanco, LoCash and Little...
Celebritieshcmc-tn.org

Alexys Faye

Proud mom Margaret welcomed her baby girl, Alexys Faye, into the world on 6-11-2021 at 11:50 a.m. Alexys weighed in at 5 lb 14.4 oz and was 18″ long. Siblings Michael, Spencer, and Charly were excited too! Congratulations!
RelationshipsUS Magazine

Anderson Cooper Was ‘Really Pissed’ at Ex Benjamin Maisani When Son Wyatt Took His 1st Steps

Missing a milestone! Anderson Cooper got “really pissed” at his ex Benjamin Maisani when their 13-month-old son, Wyatt, walked for the first time. “I was going to Israel last week,” the journalist, 54, explained to Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, June 16. “It was my first work trip for 60 Minutes, and I was doing an interview and I get this text from Wyatt’s other dad, Benjamin, and he said, ‘He just walked!!’ I got really pissed at Benjamin. In my household when I grew up, you would lie about everything. He should have just lied.”
Clayton County, IAguttenbergpress.com

Taylor Alexie

Taylor’s favorite quote says it all...“Fate rarely calls upon us at a moment of our choosing.” -Optimus Prime. Taylor began touching everyone’s hearts and leaving a lifetime impression on Oct. 20, 1992. He was born in Gretna, La., to Jules Jr. and Denise (Glesne) Alexie. Taylor passed away at his home in Elkader on Monday, May 31, 2021. Taylor was baptized on May 23, 1993, at St. Joachim Church in Crowne Point, La. His sponsors, or as we say down south, his “nanny” and “peran,” were Karen Alexie Henson and Jake Giardina. Taylor was confirmed April 1, 2007, at Peace United Church of Christ in Elkader. His confirmation verse was from Mark 9:23: “Anything is possible if a person believes.” This leads me to Taylor’s favorite memory, which was watching the New Orleans Saints win the Super Bowl as he was surrounded by his family and friends. His most influential individual was Drew Brees. Taylor said it was because Drew was a class act that invigorated his home region with his outstanding attitude and care for his community.
Conway, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Jimmie Allen concert moves to new location

On Friday, June 11, Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas will host two of country music’s newest stars. The Cherokee Casino Hotel Roland Toad Suck Daze Concert is bringing live country music back to the Natural State with ACM Best New Male artist Jimmie Allen along with fellow nominee Travis Denning. The show was previously set for UCA’s basketball arena, the Farris Center.