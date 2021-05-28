Jimmie Allen Weds Alexis Gale

Taylor’s favorite quote says it all...“Fate rarely calls upon us at a moment of our choosing.” -Optimus Prime. Taylor began touching everyone’s hearts and leaving a lifetime impression on Oct. 20, 1992. He was born in Gretna, La., to Jules Jr. and Denise (Glesne) Alexie. Taylor passed away at his home in Elkader on Monday, May 31, 2021. Taylor was baptized on May 23, 1993, at St. Joachim Church in Crowne Point, La. His sponsors, or as we say down south, his “nanny” and “peran,” were Karen Alexie Henson and Jake Giardina. Taylor was confirmed April 1, 2007, at Peace United Church of Christ in Elkader. His confirmation verse was from Mark 9:23: “Anything is possible if a person believes.” This leads me to Taylor’s favorite memory, which was watching the New Orleans Saints win the Super Bowl as he was surrounded by his family and friends. His most influential individual was Drew Brees. Taylor said it was because Drew was a class act that invigorated his home region with his outstanding attitude and care for his community.