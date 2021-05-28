Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Kane Brown, Old Dominion Set for Guy Fieri’s Restaurant Reboot Event

By Jessica Nicholson
CMT
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOld Dominion and Kane Brown are set to take part in an event from Diners, Drive-ins and Dives star Guy Fieri, aimed at helping the struggling restaurant industry. Old Dominion will be one of the musical guests on Fieri’s “Guy’s Restaurant Reboot” streaming event, set for Saturday, June 12 at 7 p.m. ET via Facebook, LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and Twitter.

www.cmt.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Wale
Person
Kane Brown
Person
Diplo
Person
Buddy Valastro
Person
Adriana Lima
Person
Guy Fieri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Food Drink#Old Dominion Set#Tiktok#Lendingtree#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitch
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Cats
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Food & Drinks
News Break
Pepsi
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Guy Fieri's Transformation Is Seriously Turning Heads

What can you say about Guy Fieri that hasn't already been said by someone else, or even by Fieri himself? Some revere him as down-to-earth cook happy to serve you a heaping plate of nachos or have no shame as the juice of a cheeseburger drips down his face on television. Others see him as a punch line, with his wild shirts, spiked hair, less-than-refined culinary style, and bold personality.
Restaurantsbizjournals

Breaking: Guy Fieri's new Chicken Guy restaurant in Winter Park reveals opening timeline and more

Fans of Guy Fieri, celebrity chef and mayor of Flavortown, will be able to enjoy his latest dishes in Winter Park very soon. Fieri and Robert Earl, founder of Earl Enterprises and Planet Hollywood, saida planned new location of Chicken Guy at 818 S. Orlando Ave. first reported by Orlando Business Journalwill debut this summer — though no specific date was provided. The eatery is a concept by Fieri and Earl, whose Earl Enterprises includes restaurant brands such as Planet Hollywood, Buca di Beppo and more.
Nashville, TNwkml.com

Kane Brown And Wife Katelyn Meet Up With H.E.R.

Kane Brown’s wife Katelyn was quite star-struck when the couple bumped into H.E.R. at Wednesday night’s (6/9) CMT Music Awards backstage in Nashville. Katelyn posted a picture of herself along with Kane and H.E.R., writing on Instagram, “There’s not many I fangirl over, but when your that badass I can’t help it …. this was definitely one of those moments💕 sweeter than I could imagine thank you for making my night @hermusicofficial.”
CelebritiesKentucky New Era

Kane Brown "Worship You" | CMT Hit Story

Kane Brown’s #CMTawards nominated video was a family affair and he had his first overprotective dad moment on set. 🥰. Will he take home Male Video of the Year for this hit? 👀 🏆 Find out on WEDNESDAY at 8/7c!. Paramount+ is here! Stream all your favorites shows now on...
Pasadena, CAPasadena Star-News

Guy Fieri awards grants and scholarships to Southern California restaurants and students

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri announced grants to up-and-coming restaurateurs last week during an online award show. “Guy’s Restaurant Reboot Presented by LendingTree” streamed via social media Saturday from a set in Napa Valley. The program included several celebrities, including Shaquille O’Neal and Rob Gronkowski as well as chefs such as Cat Cora. It was co-hosted by Antonia Lofaso.
Nashville, TNwkml.com

The Kane Brown Signature Sandwich Is Nashville Style

Kane Brown now has a signature sandwich at Nashville’s Party Fowl restaurant and he’s just one celebrity offering up their own recipes for a one-of-a-kind dish, as part of Off The Hook Celebrity Creations with Guy Fieri. Rob Gronkowski and Shaquille O’Neal also participated in Fieri’s promotion. Kane told the...
Family RelationshipsKBOE Radio

KANE BROWN’S DAUGHTER HAS STARTED TALKING

Kane Brown’s daughter Kingsley is 19 months old now, and he says he’s amazed at all the changes he sees in her. “She’s getting a personality on her,” Kane tells “People.” “She’s about to be 2 so she’s just running around the place.”. Kane adds that he and wife Katelyn...
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Guy Fieri Signs a $50 Million Deal at Food Network

Chefs tend to come and go in the business and some of them get recognized for what they do, but some of them manage to etch their names in the history books in a manner that makes them hard to miss. Guy Fieri is quickly becoming one of those individuals since thanks to the deal he recently signed with the Food Network he’s now going to be pulling down $80 million over the next few years, which is a huge jump from where he was, to begin with. Known for his style and his flair, Guy spent a good part of the last decade as a big name, but not always as someone that people were willing to acknowledge as THE biggest name on the network. As of now he’s the guy that a lot of people know about and a lot of people have decided to look up to since not only is he among the highest-paid people on the network, if not ‘the’ highest-paid, he’s also someone that people recognize as being willing to help out when it’s needed. During the pandemic, he did what he could to ensure that restaurant workers kept getting paid when countless establishments were forced to shut down thanks to COVID, and he was instrumental in getting several donations that made this happen. Some would love to sit back and say that this was all for publicity and to make him look better to those he was trying to impress, but there are plenty of others who say the opposite since they state that Guy is the type of person that enters the room and changes the atmosphere in a very positive manner, bringing a new energy to the space that livens everything up in a way that makes people want to interact and come together in a meaningful way.
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Guy Fieri Presents N.O. Student with $25K Scholarship

NEW ORLEANS – During a June 12 streaming event, food personality Guy Fieri awarded a $25,000 scholarship to University of Holy Cross student Jamie Warrick, who said she wants to help people develop food products and businesses and serve as a culinary beacon in her community. She has worked as a sous chef while pursuing her culinary degree.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Why Guy Fieri Hates Ordering Groceries Online

WIth his spiked blonde hair, Guy Fieri is one of the most recognizable faces in celebrity culinary history. He's also one of the most successful, with a slew of successful shows on Food Network and Cooking Channel. One of his most-loved shows is the action-packed "Guy's Grocery Games," which sees...
TV & VideosFood & Wine

F&W Game Changers: Guy Fieri

Just recently, a good friend of mine-a stoic 40-something tenured professor and father of two-began to cry a little as he spontaneously recapped an episode of Guy's Grocery Games. After speaking on the phone with a contestant's 9-year-old daughter, host Guy Fieri allowed the contestant-a financially struggling single mother and chef-to sidestep the show's final challenge and simply take home the $20,000 prize. A bit of feel-good TV magic? Sure. But these days, who couldn't use it? And what's more, showmanship and philanthropy are a natural blend for the Mayor of Flavortown.
Oakland, CAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Guy Fieri awards Oakland's Maya Halal Taqueria $25,000 grant

Jun. 16—This past weekend, the owner of Oakland's Maya Halal Taqueria got a call from Guy Fieri. "I'm inspired when young people like yourself get into the restaurant business and make it their own and really work hard to set the goals for what they want to do," the spiky-haired celebrity chef told Margalara Safi over video call. "... We would like to award you a grant of $25,000 to help you continue your dream in the restaurant business."
RestaurantsPosted by
DFW Community News

California Restaurant Foundation and Guy Fieri’s Restaurant Reboot Unite to Rebuild Restaurants

Five Restaurants Received $25,000 Grants Through Charitable Partnership at Restaurant Reboot Live Event. “We’re proud to partner with Guy and his team to inspire, encourage and provide financial assistance to these five incredible California restaurants during this critical time,” said Alycia Harshfield, Executive Director for CRF. “Restaurants were especially hard-hit by the pandemic, creating unprecedented challenges for owners and their employees and a void in the hearts of American diners; I think we’re all ready to return to the table. Teaming up with Guy’s Restaurant Reboot is an exciting opportunity for us to foster support for California restaurants and further rebuild the industry.”
Houston, TXLaredo Morning Times

Guy Fieri came to Houston and cooked up a birthday storm

Guy Fieri stops by Houston kitchen to cook special birthday dinner for 'The Six Million Dollar Man'. What do you get when you introduce Food Network star Guy Fieri to "The Six Million Dollar Man" himself Lee Majors? A beautiful friendship that comes with delicious dishes, that's what. The pair...