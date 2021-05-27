Sony may be bringing Uncharted 4 to PC
Uncharted, one of PlayStation’s most recognisable and beloved brands, might be leaping over to PC. According to an investor report made available online, the company seemingly has plans to bring Nathan Drake’s latest adventure to your personal computer. The document highlights many of Sony’s successes with both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2020 but most interestingly there’s is a small segment labeled “Off Console”. Here Sony highlights the PC launch of Horizon Zero Dawn had a return on investment of 250+%, and hints at possible future ports.www.criticalhit.net