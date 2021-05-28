Cancel
Genshin Impact Upcoming Update v1.6 Teaser Reveals New Skins, Kazuha Abilities & More

By Jem Sagcal
mp1st.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chinese announcement of the Genshin Impact upcoming update v1.6 was live-streamed by Twitch streamer Zeniet today. Translated by the streamer and users in chat, the upcoming v1.6 update will take players to islands leading to Inazuma, while using the new five-star character Ronin Kazuha. On the way to Inazuma,...

